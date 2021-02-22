Twice the Geraldine Bulldogs were in position to get a win Saturday against North Sand Mountain, but twice the Bison found a way to pull out a win, earning a sweep.
North Sand Mountain had a big fifth inning in the opener to pull out an 11-7 win, then rallied in the bottom of the seventh to complete the sweep with a 5-4 win.
In Game 1, both offenses came out clicking, with each team scoring two in the first, then one in the second and third innings to make it a 4-4 game heading to the fourth.
In the bottom of the fourth, NSM struck for three runs, but were quickly countered by Geraldine's three in the top of the fifth. Unfortunately for Geraldine, the hosts answered with four runs in the bottom of the frame for the 11-7 final margin.
Ty Cofield, Levi Martin and Will Rogers each had two RBIs for Geraldine in the loss, with Cofield and Drew Fowler each collecting two hits.
Fowler also tossed four innings on the mound, striking out six, but was plagued by a defense that made seven errors in the game.
In Game 2, the Bulldogs took a narrow 4-3 lead into the bottom of the seventh, but the hosts rallied for a pair of runs to earn the walk-off win and complete the sweep.
The Bulldogs struck first with a single run in the top of the fourth, but were answered by three in the bottom of the inning from NSM. The Bulldogs then took the lead in the top of the sixth with three of their own for a 4-3 lead, before NSM's last inning rally.
Martin starred on the hill for the Bulldogs in the loss, pitching four innings and fanning 10 batters while earning a no decision.
Bo Harper had an RBI for the Bulldogs offense, who benefitted from four NSM errors in the game.
