In a defensive battle Tuesday night, it was Boaz who got enough stops and made enough free throws down the stretch to eek out a narrow 39-38 over 5A ranked Guntersville.
The host Pirates built a five-point lead heading into halftime before the visiting Wildcats stormed back in the third behind tough defense of their own, tying the game at 28-28 heading to the fourth.
In that final period, the Pirates connected for three baskets and were 5 of 8 from the foul line to claim the narrow win.
Emma Smith led the way for the Pirates (15-10), scoring a team-high 13 points, including a perfect 4 of 4 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter. Savannah Wood added seven points for the Pirates, who saw nine different players score.
Guntersville had three players score all of their points in the loss, with Olivia Vandergriff and Jayden Watkins each scoring 13, while Tazi Harris added 12.
The Pirates will conclude the regular season on Thursday again Arab, before hosting their 5A area tournament. Guntersville looks to rebound on Friday in its regular season finale against Etowah, and will play in the finals of its area tournament due to being in a three-team region.
