I have never met an Asian noodle dish I did not like. But this dish is made with pantry ingredients that I keep on hand. If you do not have spaghetti noodles on hand this can be made with linguine, fettuccine or even angel hair pasta. These noodles offer the perfect balance of salty, sweet, sour and heat. The fresh topping of onions, peppers, cilantro and lime just really sets the noodles off. You can even sauté some chicken or shrimp with some fresh ginger and garlic to add if you would like. We like nuts on top of our Asian noodles, so we use that as our protein source.
Ingredients:
8 ounces of spaghetti
Sauce ingredients:
1/3 cup reduced sodium soy sauce
3 gloves garlic, minced
2 tablespoons brown sugar, packed
1 tablespoon sambal oelek — this can be found on the international aisle at the grocery store
1 tablespoon oyster sauce-this can be found on the international aisle at the grocery store
1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger-remember to store your fresh ginger in the freezer to keep it fresh longer
1 teaspoon sesame oil-keep refrigerated once opened to keep from going rancid.
Topping ingredients:
1 bell pepper-preferably not green-sliced into strips
½ medium sweet onion-sliced into strips
¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves-roughly chopped
1 lime-juiced
¼ cup chopped roasted peanuts
¼ cup chopped roasted cashews
Directions:
1. In a small bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, garlic, brown sugar, sambal oelek, oyster sauce, ginger and sesame oil; set aside.
2. In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the pasta according to package directions; drain well once done.
3. In a bowl, combine the peppers, onions and cilantro pour in the lime juice and stir to combine.
4. Toss pasta with the sauce made in the first step. Then serve topped with the peppers and onions and nuts.
Bonus tip: The best way to store cilantro is in a glass of water in the refrigerator covered with a plastic bag. Be sure to change out the water every couple of days.
Lifelong resident of Marshall County, Rachel Marion is Program Coordinator of the Marshall County Leadership Challenge. She is married to Tom Marion and lives in Arab with their two dogs, Hector and Lola. She has an expansive cookbook collection, follows dozens of food blogs and when she isn’t cooking, she is thinking about cooking. She was raised in a home surrounded by yummy food made by the loving hands of her grandmother and mother. Nothing says love to her more than filling the bellies of her loved ones and making great memories while doing it.
