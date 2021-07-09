This is an opinion piece.
I’ve been friends with Brenda Brannon Drain for 30 years. She and her first husband, Gilmore Brannon, took me under their wings soon after they returned to Sand Mountain in the early 1990s.
The Brannons came back home so Gilmore, a member of the Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame, could serve as head coach of the Douglas football team. It was a good day anytime I had the chance to spend time with the Brannons.
Coach passed away suddenly in 1997 at the age of 55. Later, Brenda married Jim Drain, a high school classmate of the Brannons at Albertville. Jim was a widower, having lost his first wife, Ann, too soon as well.
Recently, Brenda made me aware of accomplishments by Jim’s daughter, Susan Drain Kennedy, and Carol Brown. Susan is an Aggie graduate while Carol graduated from Douglas.
The Sand Mountain natives landed spots on the website Alabama Today’s list of “32 Powerful and Influential Alabamians to know.”
Susan, of Kennedy Consulting LLC, came in at No. 21 on the website’s list. Apryl Marie Fogel, the story’s author, wrote: “Susan Kennedy is a government relations and policy consultant at The Jones Group LLC. She has nearly 20 years of direct legislative experience, with a history of working in economic development, tax policy and compliance, and business and education fields.
“She has a degree from Emory University in Economics and a Doctor of Law – JD focused in State Tax Law from Cumberland School of Law. Susan Kennedy is the former Public Policy and Government Relations Manager for the Alabama Education Association (AEA). She works with various organizations, including NEA and NCPERS, on tax policy.”
Carol is the daughter of Waymon and the late Marie Brown. Her parents founded Brown Hardware and later Brown Appliance in Douglas. Carol is also a former staff member of The Reporter, having worked for us in the early 1980s.
Carol, of Southern Strategy, came in at No. 25 on the Alabama Today list. Fogel wrote, “One name that comes up repeatedly in conversation about those who can get things done without looking to be credited with the work is Carol Brown. She’s highly respected and has a reputation for her diligence and honesty.
“Brown is one of the founders of Southern Strategy in Alabama. Her bio includes over three decades of advocacy and lobbying work in healthcare, business, and regulatory arenas. Before her current position, she was Vice President of Governmental Affairs and Manager of Federal Affairs for the Business Council of Alabama.”
I appreciate Brenda making me aware of the successes achieved by Susan and Carol. I always enjoy hearing about Sand Mountain natives who have done well and made a positive impact on the Heart of Dixie and beyond.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
