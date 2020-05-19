MONTGOMERY — Director Jamie Lee of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association announced Monday the principals and athletic directors conference scheduled for June 2-3 is being merged with the AHSAA Summer Conference, which is being converted to a virtual conference online. The conference dates will remain July 13-18.
“Due to the ADPH guidelines concerning social distancing and the concern over large group gatherings, we feel it is in the best interest of our member schools to make these adjustments,” Lee said. “We are grateful to have the technology available to provide this important professional development.”
Lee also announced several other adjustments being made to the AHSADCA’s summer event schedule. The schedule changes are:
Coaching clinics — The AHSADCA, which hosts the annual AHSAA summer event that is attended by more than 4,000 annually, is converting the coaching school clinics and coaches’ rules tests to virtual events.
All-Star Sports week — All North-South All-Star games set for the annual All-Star Sports Week, including the North-South Football Game, are being canceled for July.
However, the North-South All-Star Football Game featuring seniors still to be selected from the class of 2021 will be played in December and will remain in December each year moving forward. All-Star teams selected will still be recognized and all student-athletes selected will receive certificates.
Six student-athletes from The Reporter’s coverage area had been announced as North All-Stars — Guntersville’s Paul Bruce in boys golf, Albertville’s Jayden Watkins in volleyball, Geraldine’s Collin Mayfield in boys cross country, Albertville’s Trinity Bell in boys basketball and Boaz’s Jackson Sarratt and Lorenzo Goss in football.
All-Star teams to be recognized — The spring sports all-star teams (baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer, golf and tennis) are being released this week. “We want to recognize the players and coaches selected even though we are unable to hold the events this summer,” Lee said.
AHSADCA basketball showcase — The second annual Elite 100 showcase, scheduled for June, is being postponed until further notice from the NFHS and NCAA. More details will be announced once the date is set.
Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame banquet — Rescheduled for June 22 earlier this spring, the class of 2020 induction banquet has been moved to Sept. 21 at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center.
The 2020 class features 12 inductees.
