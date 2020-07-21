Multicolored balloons on mailboxes lined Hudgins Drive on Thursday evening, July 2, as residents of the Country Estates neighborhood in Albertville welcomed home one of their beloved neighbors.
Eddie Fikes had been struggling with medical issues that had him splitting his time between his home in Albertville and a hospital in Birmingham. No sooner would he return home than he’d have to make the hour-plus drive back to for more treatment. Over the past several months, he had been treated for a variety of illnesses including cancer, a heart attack and COVID-19, which had him on a ventilator at one point.
When neighbor and friend, Tom Gardner, heard Fikes would be returning home for good with a clean bill of health, he wanted to give him a proper welcome.
Gardner said he had experienced his own share of medical issues when he was badly injured in a mountain biking accident. He was hospitalized for three months and underwent multiple surgeries. Were if not for the kindness of his friends and coworkers at a rafting company, he said he wouldn’t have made it through recovery.
“Over 250 people came together to benefit me financially because the bills were staggering, as you can well imagine,” Gardner said. “I didn’t know what I was going to do. I was going to be able to work and I had bills...These people raised enough money for me to where I could survive until I went back to work.”
Gardner said since he didn’t get the chance to thank his friends properly for their kindness, he wanted to pay it forward.
“I never had a chance to pay these people back the way I would have liked to,” he said. “I always felt like I inadequately thanked them, and I wanted to pass it on. This is just a very, very small — this is nothing compared to what these people did for me, absolutely nothing, but it’s just a small way that I can pay it forward.”
Though Gardner and his wife moved to the area only four years ago from lower Alabama, he talked of Fikes as if they were old friends, the kind that rib each other with joking insults.
“He’s a crusty, little Yankee bastard,” Gardner said, laughing. “He’s a super, super person, just a really nice person. He’s got a heart bigger than the state of Texas.”
Gardner put the word out to all his neighbors about welcoming Fikes home, and he had a banner made and balloons placed around the neighborhood. Several neighbors gathered in the early July heat around Fike’s house or in their own driveways waiting for his arrival. Though tired from the long day, Fikes smiled and laughed as he greeted the welcoming party.
When The Reporter asked him about how it felt to be back home and healthy after all the medical issues he’s faced, Fikes said it was “unbelievable.”
“To come out where I came out, it was amazing,” Fikes said. “It came out as good as it possibly can and still be on the earth.”
Fikes spent several minutes meeting and greeting his neighbors before going inside to enjoy much deserved rest. Gardner said Fikes looked as healthy as ever and was happy to see he hadn’t lost his sense of humor.
“He looks great,” he said. “And you can tell he’s mentally fine, giving me hell, telling me to go home as soon as I walked over here, telling me to go get his mail for him.”
In speaking with The Reporter, Gardner was adamant the focus be on Fikes, even as he explained how he overcame his own hardships and what motivated him to show kindness to others.
“Tom Gardner was responsible for organizing the welcome home celebration for Eddie and was so excited about it,” Melanie Collier, a County Estates resident, said. “The day before Eddie came home Tom shared with me a story where he had experienced a similar celebration given to him by his friends many years ago. As tough as he was, he got a bit emotional sharing his story, because it had meant so much to him. Tom wanted Eddie to have that same feeling.”
Collier helped Gardner organize the welcome-home event and get the word out to the rest of the neighborhood. Two weeks later to the day, Gardner died in his sleep.
“Tom passed away suddenly at home,” Collier said. “He was so full of life and personality. He could make you smile just by his presence. Tom donated his body to science in order to help others. This shows his incredible heart even through his death. Please be in prayer for his daughter, Sarah, and [her] husband, Steven Hudgins, along with his precious wife, Jenese, as she copes with not having her life partner by her side.”
Gardner’s wife said donations could be made in his honor to the “Keep Albertville Beautiful” fund.
