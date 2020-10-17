Georgia, ranked No. 3, makes its first visit to Tuscaloosa since 2007 to play Alabama, ranked No. 2, in a Saturday night special on CBS. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Fans can listen to the game on FM 92.7, Sirius 138/84 and XM 190/84.
The biggest question mark entering the contest is the status of Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Saban appointed offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian to lead the team in his absence.
NCAA rules prevent Saban from coaching the team remotely using technology if he remains quarantined Saturday.
Friday afternoon, Alabama Athletics released an update on Saban’s condition.
“Coach Saban was evaluated again today by Dr. [Jimmy] Robinson,” head trainer Jeff Allen said. “He continues to be asymptomatic and without fever.
“We are continuing to follow the SEC Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force Protocol for testing asymptomatic positives. A PCR test was repeated Thursday by the SEC appointed lab and was negative.
“For clarification, the initial positive result came from an outside lab we’ve used to supplement the SEC mandated testing. He will continue to remain in isolation and receive daily PCR tests.
“Should he have three negative PCR tests through the SEC appointed lab, each 24 hours apart, the initial test would be considered a false positive pursuant to SEC protocols and he would be allowed to return.”
Alabama (3-0, 3-0) holds a 40-25-4 all-time advantage over Georgia (3-0, 3-0) and is riding a five-game winning streak that includes two SEC Championship Game wins and one College Football Playoff National Championship victory.
Alabama’s 38-19 road victory at Missouri on Sept. 26 to open this season was the Crimson Tide’s 27th consecutive victory over an SEC Eastern Division opponent.
No. 15 Auburn (2-1, 2-1) at South Carolina (1-2, 1-2)
11 a.m., ESPN
FM 95.9, Sirius 135/133, XM 192/191
This will be the 13th meeting in the all-time series and the ninth since the Gamecocks joined the SEC in 1992. Auburn leads the series 10-1-1 and is 3-0 in all games played at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.
Auburn extended its winning streak over South Carolina to eight games with its 42-35 victory in 2014 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers were 16-13 victors in their last trip to Columbia in 2011, as an unranked Auburn squad upset the No. 10 Gamecocks.
Auburn posted two wins over the Gamecocks in 2010. The Tigers won 35-27 on Sept. 25 in Auburn and 56-17 on Dec. 4 in the SEC Championship Game. The eight-game winning streak is the Tigers’ longest active winning streak over an SEC opponent.
At least one of the teams has been ranked in the AP Top 25 in all but one meeting since 1996. Neither team was ranked in the 2005 game in Auburn.
Auburn has outscored South Carolina 344-195 in the series. Four of the last five games in the series have been decided by eight points or less.
The Tigers have held South Carolina to just three rushing touchdowns since 1996, while Auburn has 22 rushing touchdowns during that span.
