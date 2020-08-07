Since the novel coronavirus outbreak began, doctors and scientists worldwide have been searching for therapeutic treatments for COVID-19 in addition to a vaccine. Though the CDC states no such cure or reliable treatment has been discovered, existing drugs, such as hydroxychloroquine, have been touted by some doctors as having potential benefits for patients if treated early enough while others have rejected it for being ineffectual and potentially dangerous.
Though hydroxychloroquine has been used for decades to treat other diseases such as malaria and rheumatoid arthritis, the debate over whether or not it is effective in treating COVID-19 has reached new heights with President Donald Trump promoting its use while the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cautioned against it. In March, the Alabama Board of Pharmacy stated there had been a “significant increase” in prescriptions for hydroxychloroquine to be used for COVID-19 since it was mentioned in presidential press conferences.
The Reporter reached out to several local physicians to get their take on potential therapeutics for COVID-19 and whether or not they would prescribe hydroxychloroquine as an off-label treatment.
Marshall Medical Centers declined to comment on whether its doctors had been using the drug to treat COVID-19 patients, however it did state that it maintained a supply for other clinics.
“For physicians who determine hydroxychloroquine is an appropriate treatment option for their patients, our pharmacy at Marshall Medical Centers maintains a sustainable supply,” Rose Meyers, director of volunteer services at the centers said. “We would recommend speaking directly to your physician regarding treatment options for COVID-19.”
According to Tammy Thompson, office manager and nurse at Medical Assets in Albertville, their office had prescribed hydroxychloroquine to patients early on in the pandemic as a treatment for COVID-19. However, after experiencing more success in treating symptoms with other drugs such as levaquin and azithromycin — both antibiotics used to treat various infections — she said they discontinued prescribing hydroxychloroquine.
Similarly, Dr. Wayne Peters with Sand Mountain Family Practice said his office has been sending the more serious cases of COVID-19 to the hospital and only seeing those in their office that have minor symptoms. Peters said he’s personally treated close to 20 patients with COVID-19 and would have prescribed them hydroxychloroquine if they had asked.
“If I came down with this [COVID-19], would I take it? I wouldn’t say that I wouldn’t,” Peters said. “I’ve got a lot of patients that are on that [hydroxychloroquine] anyway for arthritis or lupus… I probably see somebody — at least one person a week that’s on that medication.”
Peters said “depending on what news channel you watch,” hydroxychloroquine appears to have helped many patients recover from the virus.
“They’ve done some tests that didn’t show any benefit,” he said. “They’ve done some other things that say, ‘Well maybe if you start early it helps.’ For the most part, I don’t think it’s a bad medicine because there’s a lot of people that have been taking it for years. Does it really help or not? I can’t say that it really helps, but there are a few people who will swear by it and say it does.”
If a COVID-19 patient were to get a prescription for hydroxychloroquine, he said that wouldn’t guarantee they could get their order fulfilled. Peters said pharmacies have the authority to refuse to fulfill any prescription and have done so in the case of hydroxychloroquine being used off-label to treat COVID-19.
Though he believes there will be some type of treatment and vaccine developed soon, he said it’s best to avoid contracting the virus altogether by following the CDC’s social distancing and sanitation guidelines.
“Bottom line is ... we don’t have anything that’s really great at treating this [COVID-19],” he said.
For Dr. Rommel Go with Go Medical Group in Boaz, prescribing the drug is more a matter of risk management where the potential benefits for COVID-19 patients outweigh any risks.
Though he said he doesn’t recommend hydroxychloride, he will give it to patients — along with azithromycin, zinc and Vitamin C — who ask for it and are sick enough to need symptomatic treatment but not severe enough to require hospitalization.
So far he’s prescribed to just two patients — one later needed hospital treatment — but the walk-in clinic at Go Medical Group has treated many more, he said. Last month, the clinic tested more than 700 patients with a 35% positivity rate. Of those treated with the drug “cocktail” in the clinic, none reported needing hospitalization.
Though he acknowledged the studies showing the drug to have little or no effect in treating COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized, Go said the data is lacking when it comes to patients who were treated with the drug early on or had less severe symptoms. Personally, he said he believes a low dose of the drug is better than nothing for patients in need of relief, but he makes sure to explain it’s no cure.
“There is conflicting data out there,” he said. “I would probably not recommend it to patients, but if patients are desperate and they want me to give them something, I don’t think there’s any harm in giving them five days worth of treatment rather than not give them anything at all.”
