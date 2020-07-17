Lee Sims will ‘hit the ground running’ in November when he takes office at the Marshall County District 3 County Commissioner.
“I’m excited about this opportunity,” Sims said.
Sims garnered 52 percent of the votes in Marshall County during a runoff Tuesday. His challenger, Incumbent David Kelley, took 48 percent of the votes.
Kelley was appointed Commissioner (by then Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley) to complete Buddy Allen’s term, and then as the elected commissioner in 2016.
He thanked his large family and circle of friends for helping him secure his election win.
I had a lot of family helping me get the word out,” Sims said. “With COVID-19, we couldn’t get out and go door to door seeing people. We relied a lot on social media. Every day I put out something new on social media.”
He said the role of commissioner will be a challenge. Sims will take office in November.
“I’m ready to see what it will be like. It’s a whole new territory for me.”
His first priority will be meeting the workers and employees of District 3.
“We are going to make things happen,” Sims said.
His primary goal will include making an inventory of all District 3 roads and working to bring them up to his standards.
“We are going to be lipping the shoulders and cleaning out ditches,” he said. “I told everyone that is what I was going to do and now I’m going to make that happen.”
Sims said some roads have water running across them now and by cleaning out ditches and replacing culverts should fix the recurrent problems.
“We need to get the water flowing off the roads and through the ditches so we can fix the problem now and not worry about it later on,” he said.
