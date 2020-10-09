The Asbury Rams earned their first-ever region victory Thursday night by nearly blanking the Brindlee Mountain Lions 44-7. The Rams were able to capitalize on the Lions’ mishandling of the ball but gave up a touchdown with just 8 seconds remaining in the game.
On the first possession, the Rams took 17 plays to move the ball from their own 7-yard line into the end zone with 4:12 left in the first quarter. A long pass made by quarterback Austin Bloodworth to Dakota Templeton from their own 48-yard line put them deep inside Lions’ territory on the 20. Dante Broussard then ran the ball to the 1- yard line, and Bloodworth pushed it in on the next play.
Brindlee Mountain was forced to punt on its first possession, which Templeton ran back to the 1 yard-line. Clayton Blancett caught a short pass and walked into the end zone with just over two minutes until the second quarter.
After converting a first down, the Lions quarterback Will Compton made a lob pass, which Templeton intercepted and ran 25 yards for Asbury’s third touchdown. Brindlee Mountain would struggle to hold onto the ball for most of the night, throwing another interception on their next drive that was caught by Nathan Minton for the Rams. Broussard scored two plays later on a 10-yard run.
After Blancett caught another touchdown pass making it 30-0 with 3:39 left in the half, he recovered a Brindlee Mountain fumble, which Broussard punched in two plays later.
The Lions immediately fumbled again on the kickoff return, which Minton recovered, but the Rams weren’t able to capitalize, leaving the score at 37-0 at the half.
Broussard earned Asbury’s final touchdown during the third quarter after rushing for 26 yards.
Brindlee Mountain started their scoring drive on the 50-yard line. On second-and-18, Devin Lewis caught a long pass at the 35-yard line and made it to the 21 before being tackled. With 8.9 seconds left in regulation, Christian Adams made a catch right over the goal line and fell into the end zone, keeping the Lions from a shutout.
Asbury Head Coach Chris Williams said, though he was hoping for a “goose egg,” he was proud of the way his team played.
“I’m dang proud of the way you competed,” Williams said to his players after the game. “I love the fact that you young guys got to play some. I love the fact that you competed. I love the fact that we finally got a regional win. I wanted that goose egg… I’m freaking proud of you guys.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.