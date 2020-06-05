A cyber tip received from The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) has led to the arrest of a Boaz man on multiple child pornography charges.
After getting the tip, the Boaz Police Department opened a case and began an investigation into Joshua Lee Allen Briscoe, 30, according to Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin.
Investigators with the Boaz Police Department and Marshall County District Attorney's Office executed a search warrant at the Briscoe's residence on May 19 and seized several electronic devices. Gaskin said investigators later found numerous child pornography images on Briscoe's phone.
Briscoe was arrested on Wednesday, June 3. He was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of possession with intent to disseminate and one count of production of child pornography.
He was booked at the Marshall County Jail on Thursday, June 4, according the the sheriff's office online database. As of Friday, June 5, Briscoe is being held on a $200,000 bond.
