Behind a pair of strong pitching performances and just enough offense, the Geraldine Bulldogs completed a sweep of visiting Carbon Hill on Friday evening, winning by margin of 5-2 and 4-3, holding the guests to just six combined hits over the two games.
Geraldine advances to Round 2 of the 3A playoffs, and will face Phil Campbell High School in the next round.
In the opener, Drew Fowler shined on the mound, tossing all seven innings, holding Carbon Hill to a pair of hits, conceding just one earned run, and fanning 10 batters to earn the win.
The guests took a 1-0 lead with a solo run in the top of the second, but Geraldine found its stride at the plate in the third and fourth innings, scoring twice in the third then three times in the fourth for all their runs.
Levi Martin and Bo Harper each drove in a pair in the win, while Fowler helped his own cause with an RBI single. Colt Lusher was 3 for 3 with a walk and two runs scored from the lead-off spot.
In the nightcap, the Bulldogs never trailed, slowly building their lead by plating single runs in each of their first three at bats to claim an early 3-0 lead. Carbon Hill answered with solo runs in the third and fourth to trim the lead to 3-2, but a run scored on an error in the top of the sixth proved to be the difference, stretching the lead to 4-2 before Carbon Hill attempted to rally in the seventh.
Geraldine walked in a run with the bases loaded and two outs to make it 4-3, but a bouncer to short from the next Carbon Hill batter ended the game and the series.
Geraldine found a way to win the game despite walking 11 Carbon Hill batters in the nightcap.
Lusher and Martin had the only two hits for the Bulldogs in the win, who were aided by four Carbon Hill errors. On the hill, Martin and Brody Stone combined to strikeout 10 batters in the win, each pitching three-plus innings in the game.
