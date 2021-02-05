You might automatically assume that a coach hitting 500 career wins would be followed with the usual celebration and recognition that honors such an achievement. Balloons, an announcement over the loud speakers, maybe a special photo and a team-signed basketball to commemorate and remember the game.
But as has been the case with so much during a different year of high school sports, that wasn’t the case when Asbury boy’s head coach Johnny Pelham hit the milestone earlier this season. In fact, he and the rest of the school didn’t even realize it happened until later on in the season.
“I didn’t know about it either, and nobody else knew, it’s not something you go around as a coach and go, ‘Hey I got my 500th!',” Pelham said. “I just don’t do that, I just roll along and coach the kids I have to the best of my ability and hopefully we have success, and fortunately at Asbury we’ve been able to have a lot of success over the years.”
According to the Asbury schedule, Pelham’s 500th win came on December 14 with a 61-43 victory over Sardis, with the Rams adding on nine more since then to put Pelham at 509 wins in his storied career.
But to hear Pelham tell it, the accomplishment and milestone is more a credit to his players that he has coached over the years.
“I was honored to have coached the players that have played for me over the years,” Pelham said when he found out about the accomplishment. “It made me reflect on them, because they’re the reason you get to 509, and any coach that tells you any different is not telling you the truth. Players either make you or break you when you’re coaching, and that’s a player’s accomplishment more than it is mine.”
Pelham is the only coach the boys’ varsity basketball team at Asbury High School has known after the school started 17 years ago, with Pelham and the basketball team getting started the following year. Over those 16 seasons, Pelham has seen the program continue to grow, starting out as a small 1A school, growing into a school that’s now in its first year as a 3A program. All those wins over the years mean a little more when you were constantly the little guy in matchups and having to take on 5A or 6A schools every year in the Marshall County Tournament.
“Asbury’s been a special place,” Pelham added. “When I came here we started the school and it was a community that really cared about the game of basketball, and it’s been a community effort to build the program the way that it is. I hope that we’re well-respected in that regard as far as being a good basketball program and that’s a credit to the community and administrators.
“It’s a credit to the kids that have played here, and a credit to the community that supports it so well, and the administrators that support the job you do, so I take a lot of pride in it, and I hope the former players take pride in it. That’s your goal as a coach, when you have teams that are good, people obviously fear you, but when you have mediocre teams, do they still fear playing you, and we hope we’ve accomplished all those things here.”
In their first year as a 3A program, Pelham has the Rams at 15-10, and hopefully peaking at the right time. With the Rams’ regular season over, they rattled off five-consecutive victories to close out the year but face a tall task in next week’s area tournament, sitting in 3A Region 14 which features two of the Top-3 ranked teams in Class 3A, No. 2 Plainview and No. 3 Fyffe. The Rams will have the tall task of facing Plainview in the opening game.
As for what’s next, Pelham says that while the milestones are nice, it’s not something he ever set out to do, and continues to hope coaching to the best of his ability, while also remember the great players and teams that have helped make the milestone he has reached, possible.
“I don’t have a timetable, and I didn’t have a goal on number of career wins, because some of the best coaches I’ve gone against have had teams where they won four or five ballgames that year, but they did an outstanding job with what they have,” Pelham said. “The wins are not so much a credit to coaching ability as much it is to the kids that are playing. Because there’s some really good coaches out there that don’t necessarily have the talent but others do, but they do a heck of a job coaching and you can tell in the way they play that they play the right way, and we’ve have had some good players come through here, and some really good teams here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.