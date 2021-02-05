The Marshall County Animal Control has come under scrutiny following the dismissal of three volunteers from the county’s animal shelter.
In an open letter to Commission Chairman James Hutcheson, the former volunteers — Delphine dal Cengio, Natalie Burwick and Stephanie Taymon — claim their sudden dismissal was in retaliation for their repeated questioning of how the shelter was being run.
“Given the number of hours, services and dedication we have provided, this is obviously not a decision based on our ability to treat animals humanely and promote a positive image of the shelter,” the letter read. “We believe the reason for our termination is purely political and based on the fact that we have been gathering public county records and questioning practices as they relate to the animal control department you lead."
Their complaints included allegations of improper record keeping regarding the numbers of animals picked up by the shelter as well as the number euthanized; adoption fees and fund raising money not being reflected in the shelter’s budget; and overall mismanagement of the shelter by Animal Control Officer Kevin Hooks.
The volunteers spent months gathering a binder-full of public documents and invoices from the past several years that they say support their claims of malfeasance and, at the very least, warrant some answers.
No kill
Though the animal shelter has been deemed “no kill,” Cengio told The Reporter she believes many animals have been euthanized, some within the state-mandated 7-day waiting period.
“‘No kill’ means that 90% of the dogs that come into your system have to come out alive,” she said.
Cengio provided multiple invoices between the county and Guntersville Animal Hospital (GAH) that appear to show several instances of dogs brought to the clinic by animal control being put down, many after just a few days. However, the invoices do not include any other data as to why an animal might have been euthanized, which GAH veterinarian Dr. Chuck Young said is different in each case.
Young steadfastly denied the allegations that his clinic ever euthanized an animal before the 7-day hold was up, except in rare, extreme cases where an animal had been injured beyond saving or posed a significant health risk to themselves or others. He said his clinic has helped animal control as a favor to the county and added that he and his nursing staff make every effort at adoption.
County attorney Clint Maze praised GAH for its service to the county and further clarified what the term “no kill” means in his view.
“There is no definition in the law of what a no-kill shelter is,” Maze said. “...Animals that are not healthy either through injury or illness and cannot be humanely kept alive or animals that are vicious — the term ‘no kill’ allows those animals to humanely be euthanized in my view.”
He said adhering to a strict definition of “no kill” would mean suffering animals would not be humanely put out of their misery. Additionally, Maze said the term applies only to the county’s animal shelter and not to every animal picked up by animal control, which he said are two distinct organizations.
“When we say that we are a no-kill shelter, what we mean is the animals that enter that shelter that are healthy and that are non-vicious, that we make every effort to find those animals a home.”
Cengio agreed animals may need to be euthanized in some cases but questioned whether that was all that was happening with animal control.
According to Maze, no animal is ever euthanized due to lack of space. When the county shelter is full, animal control uses 2nd Chance Animal Shelter in Boaz as overflow. If 2nd Chance is full, animals are then taken to GAH. However, if an animal is injured or ill, Maze said it is taken directly to the veterinary clinic to be treated or humanely euthanized if needed.
In 2020, animal control picked up 450 animals, 57 of which were taken to GAH. While some may have been euthanized, both Maze and Young were adamant it was only for humane reasons.
“If you’re a stray dog in Marshall County in 2021, you’re a heck of a lot better off than a stray dog was in 2000,” Maze said.
He said the county as well as GAH go to “great lengths” to ensure all healthy animals find their forever home and none are put down due to lack of space.
“Any statement to the contrary is not provable because it just doesn’t happen,” Maze said.
The documents he was shown by the volunteers were inconclusive and did not show, on a case-by-case basis, why certain animals were being euthanized, he said.
Chairman Hutcheson said of the 450 animals, the shelter received 278, out of which only one dog died due to natural causes — not euthanasia. Cergino and the other volunteers questioned why the shetler’s census did not reflect the total number of animals that animal control picked up or that were euthanized, but Maze said the county is only responsible for keeping records for animals brought into the county’s shelter.
Budget
In their open letter to the chairman, the volunteers questioned why adoption fees and fundraising proceeds for the shelter weren’t reflected in the budget. According to Hooks, the fees go into a line item in the county’s general fund budget and fundraising money is recorded in a separate shelter donation budget.
“There’s not any money missing anywhere,” he said. “...I have a budget, and I go by it.”
As to the question of why animal control returned nearly $5,000 in unused funds at the end of the 2019 fiscal year instead of using it to improve the shelter, Hooks said the money was assigned to specific expenses and ultimately belonged in the county’s General Fund.
“The money came out of the General Fund to buy supplies, and if there was any leftover, the change was given back to the General Fund,” he said.
Hutchinson said the county has had to increase the animal control budget in the past, but Hooks, as well as any department head, should be commended for coming in under budget.
“Turning money in — that’s a pat on the back to the department head,” the chairman said.
Maze said he was unaware of any mishandling of the animal control’s budget. However, if that were ever the case, he said he would not hesitate to take legal action.
“If there is theft of county funds, it will be dealt with,” he said.
Management
Many of the former volunteers’ complaints stem from what they perceive as an overall mismanagement of the animal shelter by Hooks.
In their letter, they asked why he, as the county’s animal control officer, “refused” to perform basic maintenance and upkeep of the shelter. They further claimed that their questioning of his competency led to dismissal as retaliation, which in their view is tantamount to having their right to free speech governmentally suppressed.
Both Maze and Hutcheson said the decision to dismiss the volunteers was left solely up to Hooks’s discretion. Hooks told The Reporter the volunteers were let go because their services were no longer needed. However he said there was the possibility for them to return to volunteer in the future.
Hooks said he hadn’t seen or spoken to the volunteers since last October and was unaware, till recently, of the complaints against him.
Hutcheson said he thought Hooks and the shelter’s other full time employee, Marry Harris, were performing satisfactorily, and he was proud of the county’s animal rescue efforts overall.
“We are doing our very best to save as many animals as we can possibly save,” the chairman said. “...Is it perfect? No, but it’s a heck of a lot better than where we came from.”
A new animal shelter has been in the planning stages since 2019. After some setbacks with the bidding process, Hutcheson said he hopes to get construction underway soon once the plans are finalized and rebid. The chairman also mentioned recent upgrades made to the current shelter, which included adding a heating system and tankless water heater.
“We’re investing more in animal control right now than has ever been invested,” he said. “At this point in time, I’m proud of what we’ve done because we’ve saved a lot of animals.”
Cengio admitted the animal shelter has done a “fantastic” job of adopting dogs into homes quickly — something she credits in large part to the efforts of her and the other volunteers.
“The shelter itself is doing fantastic turning around the dogs… It’s because of the volunteers and Marry [Harris] running the adoption stuff,” Cengio said.
She said she was concerned about the adoption rate dropping now that she and the other volunteers won’t be keeping up with social media or pet adoption websites.
Though Hooks denies any retaliatory motivations regarding the volunteer’s dismissal, the three women have already begun looking into legal recourse for having their first amendment rights violated.
Cengio said despite being volunteers and not paid or contracted employees, there may be precedent in their claim of government oppression. She cited similar cases in other cities and states where animal shelter volunteers had brought legal action against local governments for civil rights violations. Maze, however, said he wasn’t convinced anyone had the right to volunteer.
“I applaud the volunteers’ passion, I sure do,” Maze said. “The animals they work with are very fortunate to have them as advocates. But what they’re saying is just not accurate in its entirety.”
