Republican Brock Colvin announced today that he is seeking election for Alabama House of Representatives, District 26.
“It is exciting to announce my intention to seek the Republican nomination for District 26,” Colvin said. “I believe I bring the conservative philosophy and energy to represent the people of Marshall and DeKalb Counties.”
Colvin is a fifth generation Marshall Countian. He is a graduate of Albertville High School, attended Snead Community College in Boaz and is a graduate of the University of Alabama with a double major in finance and economics. He has worked in the insurance industry and is currently working for Ameriprise Financial as a financial planner.
“My background in finance gives me the skill I will need to roll up my sleeves and protect our tax dollars,” Colvin added. “We are taxed enough. I will work for lower taxes and better fiscal responsibility out of state government.”
“I believe in helping our farmers and our agricultural industry. I will be champion for them and property rights” Colvin stated. “Education is vital to our area and I will work to ensure vocational and technical training is expanded in our area so we can create a more skilled work force. Finally, it is essential that we expand rural broadband in Alabama. In today’s virtual workplace, we can only succeed with this connectivity.”
Colvin is a member of Rotary Club of Albertville, and a member of Albertville Chamber of Commerce where he serves as an Ambassador. A member of Marshall County Republican Party, Colvin is also a lifetime Republican. He attends Southside Baptist Church in Albertville.
“Representative Kerry Rich has been a good public servant,” Colvin concluded. “With God’s grace and the trust of the voters of District 26, I hope to continue to represent them well.”
District 26 currently includes portions of DeKalb and Marshall counties including Albertville, Boaz, Geraldine and Guntersville. The Republican Primary will be held May 24, 2022.
