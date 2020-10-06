Delmer Bailey will rest easier knowing the man accused of killing his cousin in Cullman County is behind bars following a month on the run.
Nathan Winston Stephens, 43, was found and arrested in Cobb County, Georgia, on Tuesday, according to the Cullman Police Department. The Cobb County Georgia Fugitive Unit and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force assisted in Stephens’ capture Tuesday.
Stephens, who is accused of stabbing Herndon “Junior” Self Jr., 56, back in mid-September near Cullman, will be extradited soon to Cullman County.
“I have an overwhelming sense of relief,” Bailey said Tuesday morning.
“We want to see justice served now. Junior didn’t deserve to die. He had a wife and two sons.
“I guess now we can start to heal and wait for justice.”
Incident details
According to police, the stabbing happened Sept. 12 inside of a moving vehicle following an argument between Stephens and Self. Stephens later fled from the vehicle near the intersection of Alabama 157 and Alabama 31.
Stephens, who has home addresses in Arab, Albertville, Guntersville and Cullman County, fled the scene and has been the focus of a search for a month. His mother, Audrey Cofield Smith, 61, was arrested on Sept. 17 and charged with hindering prosecution, which is a Class A or B felony charge.
Bailey, a bail bondsman and bounty hunter, said he had been searching for Stephens and is happy he is finally behind bars again.
“A cousin called me this morning to let me know he’d been found,” Bailey said. “I have been in contact with police this whole time and I have been out hunting and searching for him since it happened.
“I know some of his immediate family have talked to an attorney about why (Stephens) was released.
“He should’ve still been in jail.”
Stephens had previously been in prison on a different case but had been released two days prior to Self’s murder. Stephens had previously been arrested on rape, burglary, and possession of a controlled substance charges in Marshall and Cullman counties.
Published reports show Stephens came up for parole in August 2020 after serving one year, 11 months of a 10-year prison sentence handed down in 2018 for third-degree burglary in Marshall County. This would be the most likely case under consideration, though that was not confirmed.
Lengthy criminal history
Stephens is a convicted sex offender, charged in 2002 with second-degree rape, altering and possessing a pistol with an altered identification and possession of a controlled substance in Cullman County. Sentenced to three years, he served only a year and a half before being released early from prison.
Stephens was convicted in 2005 of first-degree receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance in Marshall County and possession of a controlled substance in Cullman County and sentenced to 15 years, but was again released early from prison, after serving barely a third of his sentence.
He was sent back to prison again in 2011 for 15 years, with a second and apparently concurrent sentence in 2012, for violating the sex offender registration law in Cullman and Marshall counties and for second-degree theft of property and possession of chemicals with the intent to manufacture drugs in Marshall County, but was again released from prison early after serving less than a third of his sentence.
In 2016, Stephens was arrested in Marshall County for failure to obtain proper identification in relation to his sex offender conviction.
In 2017, he was arrested in Marshall County for third-degree domestic violence. While in the Marshall County Jail in 2017, he participated with six other inmates in a dining hall riot that started with a complaint about the supper being served and ended after the inmates damaged fire control sprinklers and other items in the dining hall. The seven were charged with inciting a riot and damaging state property.
He was arrested in Sept. 2018 by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department for a probation violation, failure to appear for a court date and second-degree assault.
Stephens’ court record includes arrests for illegal possession of alcohol, attempting to elude police, burglary, theft, harassment, domestic violence (separate charges of strangulation and harassment), drug possession, manufacturing a controlled substance, assault, criminal mischief and multiple violations of the terms of his sex offender registration.
