Due to the possible impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the county’s residents and employees, the Marshall County Commission held a special-called meeting, which resulted in a declaration of a state of emergency and the closure of the county’s courthouses in Albertville and Guntersville and all satellite tag offices.
Commission Chairman James Hutcheson said he felt it was necessary for the commission to follow President Donald Trump’s lead and declare a state of emergency because COVID-19 was spreading across the nation. He said the commission’s goal and job was to protect the county and its employees.
“Our goal here is to try our best to inform the public, and make sure to do everything we possibly can within our means to control and mitigate this as well as possible,” Hutcheson said.
County Attorney Clint Maze read a joint declaration of emergency conditions of Marshall County and executing municipalities, which included Albertville, Arab, Boaz, Guntersville, Douglas, Grant and Union Grove. The declaration stated COVID-19 infection poses a risk on public and private property. It stated that it’s anticipated that numerous individuals, homes and businesses would be impacted. Due to the continuous spread of the virus within the State of Alabama, COVID-19 could adversely affect the people of the county. It stated that Marshall County’s and each municipality’s emergency operation plans should be activated. Also during the state of emergency, people and entities involved should aid the county’s Emergency Management Agency (EMA).
“In short, this allows flexibility among the different governance — the county and cities,” Maze said. “It allows crossing of jurisdictions to respond more rapidly with the direction of the EMA and the commission chair directing those city mayors and EMA directors among the cities. It allows cooperation and flexibility among the municipalities and the county.”
According to Marshall County EMA Director Anita McBurnett, volunteers are needed across the county, and whether it’s law enforcement or at the hospital, she said the declaration states all would be identified as emergency workers.
“So, it basically says we’re all working together to fight this particular situation,” she said. “We’re mutually aiding one another, and we can work collectively across those jurisdictional boundaries… We’re all cohesively working together to the same end. That’s to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Marshall County.”
Along with the county, McBurnett said towns and cities would need to enact their own emergency declarations. She said no one knows how long the county would have to continue the state of emergency.
Hutcheson agreed that there are a lot of unknowns with COVID-19.
“The next four to six weeks will be so important to the nation and the county,” he said. “We’re in unknown territory right now. We’re going to be proactive in trying to get ahead of this as much as we can.
“It goes without saying that we’re here to try to help the whole county and any business that we can possibly help,” he added.
The commission approved to close the county’s courthouses in Albertville and Guntersville and all satellite-tag offices to the public. Marshall County Probate Judge Andrea LeCroy said tags and licenses could be renewed online and/or by mail.
Hutcheson said the commission closed the courthouses and tag offices because it wanted to protect the county employees and its residents as well as the economy. Also, it was approved that all county employees would work and would be required to use sick leave or vacation days if taking time off.
During the meeting, the commission also decided to cancel its next regular meeting, which was scheduled for March 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.