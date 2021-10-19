After the chaos of last week’s Area tournaments, six Sand Mountain-region volleyball teams will again put their seasons on the line over the next two days at the Super Regional in Huntsville, hosted at the Von Braun Center’s South Hall.
The Super Regional format pits the top-two teams from the eight northern regions in the state in a 16-team bracket, with four teams from each classification advancing to next week’s State Tournament in Birmingham. Teams will need to win two matches on Wednesday to clinch a spot at State, and to advance to Thursday’s semifinal and final rounds where their seeding for State will be determined.
As was the case last week, each tournament is single elimination.
West End, who captured the 2A Area 11 championship last week, will open play among the area teams with a match at 11:30 a.m. when they square off with Mars Hill Bible, the 2A Area 16 runner-up. Should the Patriots take that match, they would play for a spot in Birmingham at 5 p.m. against the winner of Sand Rock and Pisgah.
A pair of 3A teams with recent success and state tournament appearance will both hit the court at 12:45 on Wednesday.
Geraldine, the Area 12 champion and a Top-5 ranked squad, will tangle with Colbert Heights, the Area 15 runner-up. Geraldine, who won their ninth-straight Area title last weekend, is looking to return to the state tournament for first time since 2019, when they advanced to the finals and finished as the 3A runner-up. A win by the Bulldogs would mean another match at 6:30 p.m. against the winner of Ohatchee and Elkmont.
Fyffe, a Top-10 team during the regular season, earned its spot in Huntsville after a runner-up finish in last week’s Area 14 tournament where they fell to Plainview in three sets in the final. The Red Devils will battle Area 10 champ Carbon Hill in the opening round. A win would mean a quarterfinal matchup against either Wellborn or Brindlee Mountain at 5 p.m. The Devils are looking to return to State for the second-straight year.
A trio of teams representing the area will hit the floor at 2 p.m. in the 5A bracket.
Boaz was the lone 5A school to capture its Area title, taking down Sardis in the Area 13 final in a five-set thriller. The Pirates will take on Area 9 runner-up Pleasant Grove in the opening round. A win for the Pirates would mean facing Brewer or Parker in the quarters. Boaz is seeking its first trip to the state tournament since the 2012 season.
By virtue of finishing as the runner-up to Boaz, the Sardis Lions also booked their trip to Huntsville this week, and will look to pull the upset in the opening round when they take on Area 9 champion Ramsey.
Guntersville, who was ranked in the Top-5 of the 5A polls most of the season, finished as the Area 14 runner-up after falling in four sets to Brewer on Saturday, will take on Leeds in its opening match. The winners of the Leeds-Guntersville and Ramsay-Sardis matches will square off in the quarter finals, with all 5A quarterfinal matches scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
Super Regional Schedule – Wednesday
2A
West End v Mars Hill Bible, 11:30 a.m.
3A
Fyffe v Carbon Hill, 12:45 p.m.
Geraldine v Colbert Heights, 12:45 p.m.
5A
Guntersville v Leeds, 2 p.m.
Boaz v Pleasant Grove, 2 p.m.
Sardis v Ramsay, 2 p.m.
Super Regional Schedule – Thursday
2A Semifinals, 12:45 p.m.
2A Finals, 5 p.m.
3A Semifinals, 2 p.m.
3A Finals, 5 p.m.
5A Semifinals, 2 p.m.
5A Finals, 6:30 p.m.
