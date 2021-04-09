Guntersville Main Logo

MONTGOMERY – North-South all-star squads for the upcoming 5th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Cross Country races have been selected North-South All-Star Week scheduled for July 12-15. The two 10-member teams comprised of 2022 rising seniors were announced by Jamie Lee, Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association (AHSADCA) Monday.

     The AHSADCA, which operates under the auspices of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) will also host North-South all-star games in baseball, softball, volleyball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, boys’ and girls’ basketball, boys’ and girls’ tennis, boys’ and girls’ golf during the All-Star Week in Montgomery July 19-23.  The volleyball all-star teams have already been released. The remaining all-star teams will be announced at a later date.

   The 62nd annual North-South All-Star Football Game was played last December at Mobile with the South winning 28-20 to improve to 32-27-2 in the series which first started in 1948.

   Coaches for the 2020 All-Star Cross Country squads will be the coaches for 2021 since last summer’s competition was cancelled due to COVID concerns. The coaches include: (North Girls) Sandra Lunch, Florence; (North Boys) John Moore, White Plains; Michael McGovern, Mountain Brook, administrative coach for both teams; (South Girls) Hollis Johnson, Montgomery Catholic; (South Boys) Cliff Carter, Providence Christian; Ron Peters, Smiths Station, administrative coach for both teams.

      Leading the North boys’ team is Jack Lowe of Pell City, who finished fourth in the Class 6A State Cross Country Championships last November clocking 16:04.25 over the 3.1-mile course. That time was the best time in last fall’s state meet of any runner selected to the North squad. Class 7A runners Mitchell Phillips of Hewitt-Trussville, Trey Hurt of Florence and Keegan Verble of Grissom finished 19th, 20th and 22st in the 7A state meet in 2020 with times of 16:25.28, 16:26.98 and 16:32.12, respectively. Steele Joiner of Lawrence County, who finished third in the 2020 Class 5A State Cross Country Championships, ran a time 16:32.42.

   Tallassee’s Woodrow Dean anchors the South squad after winning the 5A state title last fall with a winning time of 15:33.83. Joseph Perry of UMS-Wright joins Dean on the South squad after finishing second in the 5A state meet with a 16:2043 time. Central-Phenix City’s Sean Dorrill clocked 15:59.24 in the 7A state meet race in 2020 and finished eighth overall. The South, also anchors the North team with the third best time. Class 4A state champion Connor Patterson of Providence Christian, who clocked 16:28.63 in the 2020 state championships, is also on the South squad.

   Leading the South girls’ contingent are Auburn runners Sangie Lincoln-Velez and Lessye Gray, who crossed the finish line first and 29th, respectively, in the 7A State Championships in 2020 with times of 18:29.97 and 20:50.96 for the state champion Tigers. Opelika’s Breckin Gould took fourth place in last fall’s Class 6A state meet race with a 19:18.62 time.

   The North All-Stars include Maci Mills of Hewitt-Trussville, who finished 13th clocking 19:57.01 in the 7A championships, and Maddie Jackson of Fort Payne, who clocked 19:58.97 to finish 13th in the 6A championships. Corner’s Myka Rogers took eighth place in the 5A state race with a 20:18.21 time.

   The South girls won the 2019 race 19-36 and now own a 2-1 edge in the North-South series. The North boys upped their lead to 2-1 with a one-point 27-28 win over the South in 2019.

The complete rosters include:

2021 GIRLS' CROSS COUNTRY  ROSTER

  

NORTH ALL-STARS

 
  

Player

School

Hunter Anderson

Mountain Brook

Lauren Barrentine

Guntersville

Courtney Callahan

Westminster-Oak Mountain

Maddie Jackson

Fort Payne

Maci Mills

Hewitt-Trussville

Mary Alice Murner

Deshler

Kenlie Nelson

Guntersville

Myka Rogers

Corner

Anna Strickland

White Plains

Crawford West

Vestavia Hills

  

NORTH COACHES

 

Sandy Lynch

Florence

Michael McGovern

Mountain Brook - Admin.

  

SOUTH ALL-STARS

 
  

Player

School

Olivia Andrews

Cottage Hill Christian

Breckin Gould

Opelika

Lessye Gray

Auburn

Annie Jeffery

UMS-Wright

Sangie Lincoln-Velez

Auburn

Mary Mattingly

McGill-Toolen Catholic

Bella Rhodes

Holtville

Lauren Rodgers

Enterprise

Emma Sibley

Baker

Katherine Warren

Trinity Presbyterian

  

SOUTH COACHES

 

Hollis Johnson

Montgomery Catholic

Ron Peters

Smiths Station - Admin.

2021 BOYS CROSS COUNTRY  ROSTERS

  

NORTH ALL-STARS

  

Player

School

David Haskins

Westminster-Oak Mtn

Trey Hurt

Florence

Steele Joiner

Lawrence County

Wyatt Knight

Ashville

Jack Lowe

Pell City

John (Jack) Nichols

Altamont

Mitchell Phillips

Hewitt-Trussville

Keegan Verble

Grissom

Nick Wood

Cullman

Henry Woodall

Lindsay Lane Christian

  

NORTH COACHES

 

John Moore

White Plains

Michael McGovern

Mtn Brook - Admin.

  

SOUTH ALL-STARS

  

Player

School

Davis Amare

Fairhope

Woodrow Dean

Tallassee

Sean Dorrill

Central - Phenix City

William Jameson

St. Paul's Episcopal

Cameron Mann

Wetumpka

Thomas Miller

St. Michael Catholic

Connor Patterson

Providence Christian

Joseph Perry

UMS-Wright

Brett Tessay

Enterprise

Justin Walker

Faith Academy

  

SOUTH COACHES

 

Cliff Carter

Providence Christian

Ron Peters

Smiths Station - Admin.

