As a precautionary measure, Albertville Health and Rehab recently tested all of its residents and staff members for COVID-19 in order to obtain a baseline test per the guidance from state officials.
From these tests, the long term care facility learned six of its residents and 10 staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The residents have been transferred to a sister facility’s coronavirus unit and are receiving appropriate medical care as directed by their physician, the facility stated. The staff members are quarantined at home and are receiving the appropriate medical care, if needed.
Albertville Health and Rehab has notified the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Marshall County Health Department as well as the other residents and their families.
The facility has taken the precautions of monitoring all residents multiple times each day for symptoms, screening all staff members before each shift, using appropriate personal protective equipment and following infection control protocols.
“We continue to follow directives from the CDC and other state and federal authorities,” the facility stated. “We are grateful for our staff members who are working hard and providing compassionate care for each resident of Albertville. We will continue to keep our residents and family members informed and appreciate their understanding and patience.”
