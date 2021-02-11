With the high school soccer season back under way, four Sand Mountain teams, all playing at the Class 5A made an appearance in this week's rankings, including a trio of boy's teams.
Heading the list are the Guntersville girls, who come in at No. 2, the same spot as last week, in the 4-5A rankings, after a 1-0 start to the season. That lone win was a 10-0 throttling of Scottsboro in the season opener on February 4.
Also receiving honors in the 4-5A girl's polls was Boaz, who received honorable mention honors this week, after a 1-2 start. The Pirates opened with a win over New Hope, then dropped games to St. John Paul II and Collinsville.
On the boy's side, a trio of teams appeared in this week's rankings, topped by Guntersvlle. The Wildcats are off to a 6-0 start, moving them up one spot in this week's rankings. That 6-0 start includes winning the Bronze division of the Lakeshore Shootout, and then a stunning 5-4 win over Cullman on Tuesday, in a game they trailed 4-2 with nine minutes to go before scoring three times, including the game-winner with two seconds left.
The Crossville boys move up one spot in this week's rankings, climbing from No. 8 to No. 7 this week after a 1-1 start to the season. The Lions dropped a tight 2-1 game to 6A Fort Payne in their opener, the crushed Scottsboro 10-0 in their next contest.
The Boaz boy's team is also off to a strong start, opening the season at 4-0 and vaulting into the 4-5A poll at No. 13 this week after being unranked to start the year. The Pirates captured the Falcon Fest Invitational title in Huntsville and have wins over St. John Paul II and Collinsville for their other wins.
The polls each week are voted on by the state's high school soccer coaches, and are released on Thursday.
BOYS
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (4-0)
2. Vestavia Hills (2-0)
3. Spain Park (3-0-1)
4. Thompson (4-0)
5. Huntsville (2-2-1)
6. Enterprise (0-0)
7. Oak Mountain (1-0-2)
8. Grissom (0-1-2)
9. Auburn (0-0)
10. Florence (3-0)
11. Foley (0-1)
12. Bob Jones (0-4)
13. Hewitt-Trussville (3-2)
14. Davidson (0-2-1)
15. James Clemens (2-0-1)
CLASS 6A
1. Homewood (3-0)
2. Fort Payne (3-0)
3. Pelham (3-1)
4. Mountain Brook (1-1)
5. Briarwood (2-0)
6. Chelsea (3-1)
7. Randolph (2-1)
8. Southside-Gadsden (1-1)
9. McGill-Toolen (2-0)
10. St. Paul’s (1-0)
11. Opelika (1-1)
12. Calera (3-1-1)
13. Helena (2-1)
14. Cullman (2-2)
15. Northridge (0-0)
Also receiving votes: Pinson Valley, Stanhope Elmore
CLASS 4A-5A
1. Indian Springs (2-1)
2. John Carroll (3-1)
3. Guntersville (6-0)
4. Montgomery Academy (0-0)
5. Altamont (0-0)
6. Russellville (2-0)
7. Crossville (1-1)
8. St. John Paul II (2-3)
9. Sylacauga (0-2)
10. Madison Academy (1-0)
11. Faith Academy (1-0)
12. St. Michael (0-0) –
13. Boaz (4-0)
14. St. James (0-0)
15. West Morgan (0-0)
Also receiving votes: Westminster Christian, Westbrook Christian, Alabama Christian, Pike Road
CLASS 1-3A
1. Bayside Academy (2-0)
2. Westminster-Oak Mountain (0-0)
3. St. Luke’s Episcopal-Mobile (2-0)
4. Susan Moore (1-0)
5. Prattville Christian (0-0)
6. Mars Hill Bible (1-0)
7. Collinsville (1-1)
8. Montgomery Catholic (1-1)
9. Tanner (1-1)
10. St. Bernard (0-0)
11. Cottage Hill Christian (1-0)
12. Saks (0-0)
13. Houston Academy (0-0)
14. Whitesburg Christian (0-0)
15. Holy Spirit (0-0)
Also receiving votes: Donoho, East Lawrence, New Hope, Tarrant, Saks
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Vestavia Hills (4-0)
2. Oak Mountain (2-0)
3. Huntsville (2-1)
4. Bob Jones (2-1-1)
5. Spain Park (0-0)
6. Hoover (1-1)
7. James Clemens (1-1-2)
8. Hewitt-Trussville (0-0-2)
9. Enterprise (0-0)
10. Auburn (0-0)
11. Thompson (1-0-1)
12. Fairhope (1-0)
13. Daphne (1-0-1)
14. Dothan (0-0)
15. Grissom (0-2-1)
Also receiving votes: Smiths Station
CLASS 6A
1. Chelsea (1-0)
2. Homewood (1-1)
3. Mountain Brook (0-0-1)
4. McGill-Toolen (1-0)
5. Northridge (0-1)
6. St. Paul’s (0-0-1)
7. Baldwin County (3-0)
8. Cullman (0-1)
9. Decatur (1-0)
10. Southside-Gadsden (1-0-2)
11. Pelham (0-0)
12. Hazel Green (1-1)
13. Helena (0-0)
14. Pell City (2-0)
15. Fort Payne (0-0-1)
Also receiving votes: Gardendale, Opelika
CLASS 4A-5A
1. John Carroll (1-0)
2. Guntersville (1-0)
3. Montgomery Academy (0-0)
4. Altamont (1-0)
5. St. John Paul II (3-1)
6. Alabama Christian (0-0)
7. Indian Springs (1-0)
8. Madison Academy (0-1)
9. Faith Academy (0-1)
10. St. Michael (1-0)
11. Westminster Academy (1-0)
12. Lincoln (0-2)
13. West Morgan (0-0)
14. Westbrook Christian (0-0)
15. Russellville (1-1)
Also receiving votes: Boaz
CLASS 1A-3A
1. Westminster-Oak Mountain (0-0)
2. Bayside Academy (0-0)
3. Susan Moore (3-0)
4. Mars Hill Bible (1-0)
5. Cottage Hill (0-0)
6. St. Luke’s (2-0)
7. Donoho (0-0)
8. Glencoe (0-0)
9. Prattville Christian (0-0)
10. Sylvania (0-1)
11. Tanner (0-0)
12. Houston Academy (0-0)
13. Montgomery Catholic (0-0)
14. Collinsville (1-0)
15. Providence Christian (0-1)
Also receiving votes: Trinity Presbyterian
