With many businesses forced to close their doors and employers cutting hours or conducting layoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local residents have been left in fear of not being able to make ends meet.
Knowing the situation for their communities is going to be difficult, Marshall-DeKalb Electric Cooperative and the Municipal Utilities Board of the City of Albertville are among several utility service providers making adjustments to better serve customers across the area.
Last week, MDEC General Manager Scott Bobo issued a letter to the cooperative’s members explaining how his team would work to help.
“When looking at why we exist, the cooperative has tremendous concern for the communities we serve,” he wrote. “We know with everything going on, we are going to have members with financial hardships. Anyone experiencing a difficulty resulting from a loss of employment or a reduction in work hours should contact our service center to discuss their situation. Our customer service representatives will offer solutions on a case by case basis, according to your need.”
Bobo said the cooperative’s lobby had been closed and it’s staff had been cut in half as a safety precaution. For the time being, the cooperative’s drive-thru remains open, located at its office at 10025 Alabama 168 in Boaz. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The kiosk and night deposit, located in the MDEC foyer, will also remain open 24/7.
MDEC Communication Director Kelli Whorton said the foyer is cleaned several times a day to keep everyone safe.
There is also a kiosk located at Kilpatrick Pharmacy, located at 415 County Road179 in Crossville.
Payments can also be made with bank draft, by mail — P.O. Box 724, Boaz, AL, 35957 — or online at mdec.org.
All credit card fees will be waived through the month April, Whorton said.
“We are not charging credit card fees through the month of April, however if you pay online or by phone, the fee is charged up front,” Whorton said. “We will reimburse the fee to your electric account after the payment has been made. If you pay in our kiosk the fee is waived also. MDEC will not charge late penalties during the month of April. We will re-evaluate the situation daily and makes changes as we can to accommodate our members.”
For any disconnects, Whorton said MDEC would be taking each individual situation as “case by case.”
“We want our members to know, we will be here to work with them, but we will not reach out to them,” she said. “They will need to contact us at 256-593-4262, if they have any concerns.”
While MUB in Albertville also remains committed to providing its services during the pandemic, it too has made several changes as safety precautions for its customers and employees.
In accordance with federal and state recommendations, MUB closed its lobby to the public, but customer service representatives are available by phone. The drive-thru lanes will also remain open during normal business hours — Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. — for utility service requests and billing payments.
In addition, MUB offers several payment options that do not require face-to-face interactions including bank draft, mail-in, pay by phone, online bill pay and payment kiosks, which are available 24/7.
During this “unprecedented” time, MUB has temporarily suspended service interruptions for non-payment. Usage charges will continue to accrue, so customers are encouraged to pay as they are able to avoid a large balance on their account.
Customers experiencing a financial hardship can contact MUB at 256-878-376. Learn more at mub-albertville.com. MUB is located at 210 West Main St. in Albertville.
“We ask for your patience and understanding during this period,” MUB stated. “Our personnel are following the CDC guidelines for safe operations and will continue to make every effort to assist you in a timely manner.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.