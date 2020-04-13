Banana bread will always be the classic way to use up over ripe bananas. But next time you have a couple of over ripe bananas give this cake a chance. It combines the classic combo of banana and peanut butter, which is a favorite combo in our house. The peanut butter cream cheese frosting would also be heavenly on a chocolate cake or just by the spoon full.
Banana Cake with Peanut Butter Cream Cheese Frosting
Makes 12 servings
Cake ingredients:
1 1/3 cup mashed bananas
2 ½ tablespoons lemon juice
1 ½ cups whole milk—room temperature
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 ½ teaspoons baking soda
¼ teaspoon salt
2/3 cup butter-room temperature
1 cup white sugar
½ cup brown sugar
3 large eggs—room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla
Frosting ingredients
1-8 ounce package cream cheese—room temperature
½ cup creamy peanut butter---don’t use natural peanut butter it will separate
2 tablespoons butter-room temperature
4 ½ cups sifted powdered sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla
2 to 3 tablespoons whole milk
Cake Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 9x13 cake pan.
2. Place 1 ½ tablespoons lemon juice in a measuring cup and top with 1 ½ cups whole milk. Set aside.
3. Mix mashed bananas with 1 tablespoon lemon juice, set aside.
4. Beat together butter, brown and white sugar until combined in a stand mixer. Add eggs one at a time and vanilla. Mix on high until light and fluffy (almost the texture of frosting).
5. Combine flour, baking soda and salt in medium bowl.
6. Add 1 cup flour to the egg mixture, then add half the milk mixture, then add 1 cup flour, then add the rest of the milk mixture, then add the final cup of flour. Mix this until just combined.
7. Fold in banana mixture and pour into prepared pan.
8. Put into the oven and reduce the heat to 300 F. Bake 55-65 minutes or just until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
9. Remove from the oven and cool in the pan for 10 minutes. Then turn cake out onto serving platter and place in the freezer for 45 minutes. This helps make the cake extra moist. Cool completely before frosting.
While your cake is cooling in the freezer make your frosting.
Frosting Directions:
1. Place cream cheese, peanut butter and butter in mixer bowl. Beat on medium speed, scraping bowl often, until creamy.
2. Add powdered sugar and 2 teaspoons vanilla and mix until combined.
3. Add enough milk to reach desired frosting consistency.
Ice cake with frosting and enjoy!
Lifelong resident of Marshall County, Rachel Marion is Program Coordinator of the Marshall County Leadership Challenge. She is married to Tom Marion and lives in Arab with their two dogs, Hector and Lola. She has an expansive cookbook collection, follows dozens of food blogs and when she isn’t cooking, she is thinking about cooking. She was raised in a home surrounded by yummy food made by the loving hands of her grandmother and mother. Nothing says love to her more than filling the bellies of her loved ones and making great memories while doing it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.