The Douglas High School Eagles beat the Sardis Lions on Friday night, 14-6, earning them their third-straight win of the season and first region win since 2015.
Both teams had trouble holding onto the ball, but Douglas was able to capitalize on turnovers more than Sardis.
Douglas received the ball at the start of the game on their 36-yard line. After runs made by Dakota Stewart and Jonathan Fountaine plus a double reverse play by Eli Teal, the Eagles moved the ball into Lions’ territory on the 31-yard line.
Douglas fumbled the ball on the next play, and Sardis recovered it on their 31. However, they gave it right back to the Eagles on the 9-yard line when a bad snap flew over quarterback Brody Samples’ head.
Stewart pushed the ball up to the 2-yard line and Fountaine hammered it in for a Douglas touchdown at 8:51 into the first quarter.
Samples, Logan Edwards and Peton Wehrwein took turns moving the ball down field for the Lions on the next two possessions. One drive ended on fourth and long around Douglas’s 29-yard line and the other with another bad snap.
Stewart recovered the snap for the Eagles and ran it nearly 80 yards for their second and final score of the night with 7 seconds left in the quarter.
Near the start of the second quarter, Sardis recovered a Douglas fumble, but didn’t get far before having to punt. Douglas turned the ball over again on a fumble during the next drive, but was able to stop the Lions before they got too far into the red zone.
The score at the end of the half was 14-0 in Douglas’s favor.
Sardis received the ball at the start of the second half. Both teams had a quick four-and-out before Sardis scored their singular goal of the game. Their drive into the end zone took 10 plays ending with a 24-yard pass from Samples to Landon Carroll who ran it in from the 5-yard line with 2:59 left in the third quarter.
In the final quarter, Douglas’s Dalton Goble made an interception with 10:43 left, Stewart ran from the 19 to the 26 yard line for a first down on fourth-and-long and Fountaine intercepted a Sardis pass on the 7-yard line with 27.2 seconds left, ending the game on a high note for the Eagles.
“We made a ton of mistakes, but these kids fought so hard,” Douglas coach Brandon Lyles said. “We showed our youth a little bit … But as far as playing, they played as hard as I could ask for.”
Lyles said he is looking forward to growing his young team, and he hopes to earn a spot in this year’s playoffs.
