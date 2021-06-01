Carolyn June Carr
Albertville
Carolyn June Carr, 79, of Albertville, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2021.
June was born on October 9th to the late John Henry Lewis Quick and Annie Clatis Blye Quick. She graduated from Marshall County High School in 1960. She married her true soulmate, George Carr, on February 22, 1962. They were married for 59 wonderful years.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 2nd, at 11:00 A.M. at Marshall Memorial Gardens in Albertville. Brother Jeff Martin will preside over the service. All family and friends are invited to attend.
June was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and was adored by so many people. She devoted her life to taking care of her family and was a blessing to everyone who knew her. She was affectionately known as “GG” to her four granddaughters, and they loved her endlessly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved son, Jeff Carr, and grandson Henry Davis Carr. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Edith Smith, Hazel Bryant, Elva (Sis) Martin, Ernestine (Tenie) Smith, Joyce Guice, Elbert (Son) Quick, and Ora Lois Quick.
June is survived by her husband, George Carr; daughter and son-in-law, Melody and Dan McCranie; daughter-in-law, Heather Carr; brother, JT Quick; grandchildren, Kate (McCranie) and Andrew Stephens, Kelly McCranie and Davis Hardin, Ally Carr, and Emmy Carr; and a host of nieces and nephews.
If you wish, flowers will be accepted at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home in Albertville. Shepard’s Cove Hospice has been truly wonderful to our family. If you wish, a donation to Shepard’s Cove in June Carr’s name would be a great honor.
Tommy J. Brown
Albertville
Tommy J. Brown, of Albertville, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at his residence. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Brown, of Albertville; daughters, Pam Brown, of Albertville, Amber Lowery (Andy), of Altoona, and Miranda Brown Collier, of Albertville; son Jimmy Brown (Heather), of Albertville; grandchildren, Mercedies Hicks, Kelsey Watson, Alli Todd, Ambree Lowery, Brew Lowery, Braelynn Jordan, Mason Brown and Sawyer Brown.
Tommy J. Brown is preceded in death by his father, James Brown; mother, Hattie Beverly; brother, James Brown; sister, Mildred Morris.
Alan V. Cole
Albertville
Alan V. Cole, 69, of Albertville, died May 29, 2021, at Huntsville Hospital.
Services will be Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Chuck Knight officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Cole; daughter, Heather Sims; son, Casey Cole (Jordanna); mother, Hilda Cole; sister, Gina Hudgins (Mike); brother, Peter John Cole; three grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Bobby Joe Matthews
Albertville
Bobby Joe Matthews, 77, of Albertville, died Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Marshall Medical Center South.
His funeral service was at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial in White Oak Cemetery. Rev. Gary Smith Jr. and Rev. Paul Trussell officiated.
Survivors include his wife, Lois Ann Matthews; children, Laura Bryan (Randy), Rose Founty (Johnny), Sherry Drake (Theron), John Matthews (Evelyn), and Chris Matthews (Tammy); 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; half-brother, Jimmy Butler; and half-sisters, Wanda Kingsley, and Lisa Minor.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the family.
Warner Ray
Burnham
Albertville
Warner Ray Burnham, 59, of Half Section Line Road, Albertville, died on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the Marshall Medical Center South.
A graveside service was held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 in the Brasher’s Chapel Cemetery. There will not be a formal visitation. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Morgan Burnham, of Albertville; father, Warner G. Burnham, of Albertville; chosen brothers, James Barclay, Jeff Smallwood, and Matthew Royston.
Dalles Harvey Jones
Albertville
Dalles Harvey Jones, 81, of Albertville, died May 30, 2021, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Kerry Harbin officiating. Burial will follow in Marshall Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include a son, Clay Jones (Cindy); and a brother, Billy Jones (Margaret).
Danny Ray “Dan” Waites
Gadsden
Danny Ray “Dan” Waites, 77, of Gadsden, died Thursday, May 27, 2021.
Survivors include his sister, Rita Waites Allen; his children, Tim (Crystal) Waites and Lisa (Chuck) Taylor; and four grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service at Etowah Memorial Chapel Saturday June 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. With visitation 1 until 2 p.m. before the service.
Paul Dean
Albertville
A memorial Service for Paul Dean, who died of COVID in December, will be held Saturday, June 5 at 2 p.m. at Guntersville First Methodist Worship Center, 609 Blount Ave., Guntersville. All friends and family are invited.
Ramon L. Stracener
Albertville
Ramon L. Stracener, 89, of Albertville, died May 30, 2021, at his home.
Services were June 1, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Gary Craft and Stan Broadus officiating. Burial was in New Hope Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Stracener; daughter, Debbie Ingram (Wade); sons, Tim Stracener (Tina) and Conney Stracener (Diane); son-in-law, Bob Formby; sister, Dean Hamby; brother, Curtis Stracener; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Tonya Mae Box
Boaz
Tonya Mae Box, 46, of Boaz, died Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Services were at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial at Mt. Olive Cemetery. Rev. Jimmy Umphrey officiated.
Survivors include daughters, Ashley Sebastian (Brantley Toms), and Amber Sebastian (Billy Mauldin); son, Aston Kirkland; three grandchildren; mother, Betty Box; sisters, Robin Ortiz, and Kim Verner; and brother, John Casey.
Yolanda Crow
Horton
Yolanda Crow, 37, of Horton, died May 31, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
A memorial service was June 1, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Craig Vaughn officiating.
Survivors include her husband, John Crow; daughters, Heidi Windsor, Emily Crow, Alisha Crow, Hailey Crow, Alison Crow, Ketelyn Brooke Gant and Britni Lemaster; sons, Isaac Windsor and Levi Windsor; sisters, Tina Chitwood and Gina Norton; brothers, Aaron Windsor and William Windsor; and five grandchildren.
Betty Mae Turner
Cullman
Betty Mae Turner, 80, of Cullman, died May 28, 2021, at Diversicare of Oneonta.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Forest Home Cemetery in Boaz. Bro. George Garner Jr. will officiate. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Royce.
