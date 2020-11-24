Pro wrestling returns to 431 Sports Arena in Boaz on Saturday as owner Mickey “The Hammer” Henry sponsors his 40th annual Thanksgiving Spectacular.
Doors open at 6 o’clock and bell time is at 8 for the one-night tournament, which features nine to 12 matches for NWA world titles.
A highlight of the card is a ladies world title match between Bambi and Peggy Lee Leather, who have a history of wrestling against each other.
Television star Mike Jackson is also scheduled to wrestle Saturday night.
Saturday is student night. Tickets are $5 for high school and college students.
General admission tickets are $6 while reserved seats are $7. Tickets are $1 for children under 11 years old.
Saturday’s show is a fundraiser for 431 Sports Arena’s bicycle and toy giveaway at Christmas.
Henry allows children to play in the ring before the show begins. Persons can also rent the arena for children’s birthday parties.
431 Sports Arena also offers a pro wrestling school. Contact Henry at 256-515-3108 for more information about the Thanksgiving Spectacular, wrestling school or renting the arena.
