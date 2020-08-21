Wednesday morning, I received an email with the subject line Wildcat Football Broadcast. When I read the email, my first reaction was, “Say it ain’t so, Bill. Say it ain’t so.”
Bill Yancy, the Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame “Voice of the Wildcats,” is stepping aside after 55 consecutive seasons of broadcasting Guntersville games. Bill, who helped found the Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame, is 82 years old and has been quarantined for his health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bill called 595 consecutive games. His first one was Sept. 3, 1965, when the Wildcats beat West End of Birmingham 13-3. His last one was Nov. 15, 2019, when GHS lost to Mortimer Jordan in the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs.
“I hope it has been as good for the listener as it has been for me,” Bill said. “I have been fortunate to put together a string of healthy Friday nights.” Guntersville fans, and all high school football fans, are fortunate to have had someone as dedicated and talented as Bill behind the microphone.
Bill collected a multitude of professional achievements as a broadcaster, but I’m not sure any of them surpassed his love of being in the booth on Friday nights, talking about the plays made by Wildcat legends like Raymond Weaver, Butch Looney, Danny Parker, Mike Jennings, Mike Horton, Stanley Howell, Kevin Gentle, Josh Gunther, Chaz Rogers and Jordan Bentley.
In 2006, Bill had the pleasure of calling a state championship game, as the Wildcats edged Thomasville in the Class 4A finals on a frigid December night at Legion Field in Birmingham.
“The Wildcats are going to win a state championship,” Bill said as the game wound down. “Four seconds remaining in the ballgame. It’s an interception. Guntersville 28, Thomasville 27.”
Bill couldn’t have achieved his incredible streak without the love and support of his bride and best friend, Barbara, and their children Carol, Patti, Jeff and Morri. Jeff joined his father in the booth as color commentator in 2012.
I met Bill in 1988, the first season I covered football for The Reporter. He took me under his wing and we became friends, helping each other every time we could.
I’ve leaned on Bill countless times through the years because of his knowledge of Wildcat and Marshall County football. He’s earned the title of Marshall County football historian.
I dare say Bill never dreamed his Wildcat broadcasting career would span 55 seasons when he sat behind the mic for the first time Sept. 3, 1965. What a wonderful journey it’s been.
Shannon J. Allen is sports editor for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
