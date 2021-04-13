The Snead State men’s and women’s basketball teams each had one player honored by the Alabama Community College Conference on Monday, with Jay Jefferson and Jasmine Davis receiving postseason honors.
Jefferson was named to the All-Region 22 Second Team, as well as the ACCC All-North Division first team for his efforts this season for the Parsons. Jefferson, a sophomore guard who transferred to Snead State from USC-Salkehatchie, led the Parsons in scoring, averaging 18.9 points per game over 20 games played, starting all 20 games, while dishing out 5.8 assists per game, grabbing 4.8 rebounds per game, and averaging over one steal per game on the defensive end.
Jefferson shot over 40 percent from the field, and over 35 percent on 3-point tries, making 40 triples on the season, as well as 78 percent at the foul line.
Jefferson and the Parsons finished the season with a 10-12 mark, including 5-9 in ACCC play, and did not qualify for the ACCC postseason tournament, which was won by Shelton State on Friday.
On the women’s side, Snead State’s David was named to the Second Team All-North Division, after starting all 17 games she appeared in for the Parsons.
Davis, also a sophomore guard, and from Arab, led the team in scoring, netting 11.4 points per game while shooting over 30 percent for the year on 3-pointers, and over 70 percent from the stripe.
In addition to her scoring, Davis added a well-rounded game, with 2.2 rebounds per game, 2.7 assists per game, and a 1.4 steals per game.
Davis and the Parsons finished the season with a 6-12 mark under first-year coach Jason Shields, and also did not qualify for the ACCC Tournament, which was also captured by Shelton State last week Friday.
The entire rosters for both Snead State teams are eligible after the NJCAA ruled last year that this season will not count towards a player’s eligibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.