This is an opinion piece.
The DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame inducted Gary Coker in the class of 2006.
“This honor is the highlight of my lifetime involvement in sports,” Gary said during his acceptance speech.
One of the highlights of my career at The Reporter is the love, friendship, encouragement and support of Gary and Marie Coker, who spent almost 57 years together, including their dating and married lives.
If there are sports in Heaven, then Gary has a front-row seat today, because the Lord called him home April 13 following a decade-long bout with dementia. He was 76.
The first time my name appeared in The Reporter wasn’t a story I wrote, but in a story Gary wrote when I was a Crossville basketball player. I grew up reading Gary’s articles in The Reporter, the Times-Journal, The Gadsden Times and any other paper that published them.
Gary mentored me and helped shape my sports writing career, and I never thanked him enough.
In my early days at The Reporter, I’d call Gary on Sunday afternoons or Sunday nights to get the details on Crossville and Geraldine football games. He began covering CHS and Geraldine sports in 1968.
On Monday mornings, I would drive by Crossville Hardware and pick up game photos he developed and printed in his darkroom. I would almost lose a crop some Mondays because we would start discussing the Lions, Bulldogs, Alabama football, SEC football or NASCAR, and time slipped away from me.
Gary was a wonderful storyteller, and I could sit for hours and listen to tales from his days as a player, coach and sports writer. Some of my treasured memories include time spent in the Cokers’ home in the Skirum community after football and basketball games, being fed by Marie with dishes and treats from her kitchen while Gary entertained us with stories.
The Cokers’ son, Robi, inherited his father’s gift of storytelling. Gary’s stories will live on through Robi.
Robi and his family — wife Melissa, daughter Lily Kate and son Rob — are Gary and Marie’s pride and joy. Robi coached the Plainview varsity boys basketball team to back-to-back Class 3A State Tournament championships in 2018 and 2019. Gary and Marie didn’t miss a game during the Bears’ title runs.
Gary played and coached men’s softball, and his teams won more than 800 games in a 13-year span. Most of those wins came with Bee Line, which was more than a team to Gary and his players — it was a family.
“The men looked up to him,” Cale Black told DeWayne Patterson, in a story DeWayne wrote about Gary for The Jackson County Sentinel. “His players responded. I know watching and learning from him established guidelines for me in my own coaching career.”
Cale is varsity boys basketball coach at Boaz, and he’s also served stints in the same role at Geraldine and Plainview. Cale is like a son to Gary and Marie.
DeWayne started his journalism career as a sports writer, and he’s another one influenced by Gary. DeWayne is now publisher of The Sentinel.
Gary and Marie Coker are the kind of folks who make Sand Mountain such a special place to call home. I love them, and I’m thankful Gary’s amazing impact on Skirum, DeKalb County and everywhere he traveled and on everyone he touched will never die.
Shannon J. Allen is sports editor for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
