Marshall Christian's five senior players closed out their home careers Tuesday with a bang, seeing all five finish in double figures, helping the Stallions to a 74-56 win over Cornerstone Decatur.
The win avenged an early-season loss to Decatur earlier in the season.
The host Stallions jumped their guests from the opening tip, running out to a 41-16 lead heading into halftime, before cruising the rest of the way.
Joel Dobbins led the offensive effort for the Stallions with a game-high 21 points, while Evan Dobbins posted a double-double, scoring 17 and snagging 11 rebounds. Jayvyn Harris, Noah Williams, and Jacob Lewis, all seniors, posted 13, 12, and 11 points in their final home games. Williams and Lewis each added four assists as well.
The Stallions will close out the regular season on Monday with a game against Brooklane, with plenty on the line. A win would ensure an automatic bid to the ACAA state tournament as a No. 1 or 2 seed.
