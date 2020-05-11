A man was charged with first-degree burglary after he and two accomplices allegedly ravaged a room at the Key West Inn motel in Boaz.
Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin said officers responded to the incident Tuesday, April 28 around 4:25 a.m. after receiving a call saying three masked men had stormed into the caller’s room with guns, then assaulted and robbed the occupants. Gaskin said several shots were reportedly fired while the men were inside.
After officers collected evidence, investigators developed several suspects.
On April 30, officers arrested Andrew Tyler Robinson, 20, of Boaz, in connection to the raid. A search warrant was also executed at a residence in the city of Albertville on the same day. Gaskin said because of the use of weapons during the burglary in Boaz, a S.W.A.T. team comprised of police officers from Albertville, Arab and Guntersville, and deputies from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was used to carry out the search warrant.
Gaskin said additional information was found during the search, which helped develop further leads in the case.
Robinson was charged with first-degree burglary and disorderly conduct. He was transported to the Marshall County Jail on a $11,000 bond, but has since been released on bond.
As for the other suspects connected to the case, Gaskin said outstanding warrants were put out for Devan Matthias-Hiram Coppett, 18, of Horton and a 17-year-old male juvenile whose name could not be released at this time.
Gaskin said the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office assisted with the case.
