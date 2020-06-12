Saturday, June 13
• The Albertville Chamber of Commerce is pleased to host the first Sand Mountain Sizzle Steak Cookoff in partnership with the Steak Cookoff Association
Sunday, June 14
• There will be a special singing at Freeman Chapel F.C.M. Church. Everyone is welcome.
Tuesday, June 23
• The Marshall County Arc annual meeting will be at 5:30 p.m., via virtual conferencing on Zoom. Officers and directors will be elected. All current members are invited to attend. For more infornation, call 256-609-5099.
Sunday, June 28
• The Wakefield Volunteer Fire Department is taking pre-orders for smoked Boston butts and chickens for July 4 holiday celebrations. Call 256-582-8721, 256-582-1301 or 256-582-0977 to place orders.
Wednesday, July 1
• The LifeSouth Blood mobile bus will be at the North Broad Street Church of Christ in Albertville from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. All blood types are needed.
