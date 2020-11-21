OHATCHEE — Class 3A, No. 1 Fyffe advanced to the semifinals of the AHSAA state football playoffs for the seventh time in the last eight years with an impressive 26-7 triumph over No. 3 Ohatchee on Friday night at “The Creekbank.”
The Red Devils (13-0) extended their school-record winning streak to 43 games. They’ve won 13 consecutive postseason contests.
Fyffe’s win sets up a clash of the titans in the Class 3A semifinals. The Red Devils will host No. 2 Piedmont (12-1) on Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. The Bulldogs advanced with a 38-20 decision over Saks.
Fyffe won 2A state crowns in 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2019 before reclassifying to 3A. Piedmont captured 3A titles in 2015, 2016 and 2019.
The Red Devils have won 48 in a row at Paul Benefield Stadium/Ridgeway-Long Field.
Fyffe senior Ike Rowell continued his phenomenal postseason run by rushing 25 times for 207 yards and three touchdowns against Ohatchee. He also threw a TD pass to Justin Stiefel.
Rowell has accounted for 17 touchdowns in the Red Devils’ three playoff victories.
“My team’s been doing this for three years,” said Benefield, who posted his 310th career victory. “They just fight through every adversity.
“That’s a really good team. Coach [Scott] Martin does a great job with them and they’re a tough team, but we are too. Our guys just keep on playing. That’s what we try to do is play four quarters.
“Give the good Lord all the glory for everything, because He’s blessed us.
“We come here to their field and that’s a pretty good trip for our kids, and they never blinked. It’s a very special group of kids.”
The Red Devils failed to gain a first down in the opening quarter. Their highlight was Stiefel’s 52-yard punt that pinned Ohatchee on its 7-yard line.
With just under a minute left in the first, the Red Devils took over at their 39 and drove 61 yards for a touchdown.
Rowell rushed for 15 yards to Ohatchee’s 32 and then completed a 28-yard pass to Brody Dalton, who capitalized on his 6-foot-6 frame to make a great leaping catch.
Rowell dropped the snap on second-and-goal from the 2, but he snatched it up and barreled into the end zone with 9:01 to go in the second quarter. Dalton missed the extra point.
The Indians picked up one first down before punting. Fyffe took over on its 16 and scored in one play.
Rowell dashed up the middle, cut back to his left to get outside and then sprinted 84 yards down Ohatchee’s sideline with 4:09 remaining. His TD pushed it to 12-0. Fyffe’s two-point conversion failed.
Kyle Dukes returned the second-half kickoff 38 yards to Ohatchee’s 34. Six plays later, Rowell rolled to his left and rifled an 8-yard TD pass to Stiefel, who made a nice catch in the end zone.
Dalton’s extra point gave Fyffe a 19-0 cushion.
Ohatchee answered with its only scoring drive of the night. Eli Ennis’ 22-yard scramble provided the big play of the series, which Ennis capped by diving across the goal line on fourth-and-goal from the 2 with 39.2 seconds left in the third quarter.
Ohatchee attempted an onsides kickoff but Fyffe wasn’t fooled, as Austin Mulligan recovered at his 49.
The Red Devils marched 51 yards in nine plays, with Rowell carrying on eight of them. He dived into the end zone from the 2 with 6:53 to go in the fourth period. Dalton kicked the point-after, making it 26-7.
