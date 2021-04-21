The 2021 high school tennis season came to a close for area teams on Tuesday, with the Guntersville boys, and Douglas’ Masen Howard putting on strong displays at the state’s showcase event in Montgomery and Mobile.
The Guntersville boys finished in fifth place as a team at the two-day event, the highest ranking among any of the state’s public schools in the 4-5A classification. As a team, the Wildcats posted a score of 26, just one point back of John Carroll for fourth.
Madison Academy won a tiebreaker with Loveless Academic Magnet Program High to claim the team title, 65-60, while Altamont was third with a team score of 33.
Standouts for Guntersville at the event included Colton Holt at No. 4 singles, who reached the semifinals with a pair of straight-set wins in his first two matches, Ashton Storey who reached the finals at No. 5 singles, winning all three of his matches in straight sets, and the No. 3 doubles duo of Holt and Raj Patel, who also won three matches in straight sets to reach the finals before falling.
While the Guntersville team was posting a strong two days, Douglas’ Masen Howard made a run at an individual title after qualifying by winning last week’s Sectional title at No. 1 singles.
Howard, who entered the tournament with an undefeated record this season, received a first-round bye to start then rattled off three consecutive straight-set victories to reach the final, wining 6-1, 6-2 in the second round, 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals, and 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals. In the finals, Howard dropped a 6-0, 6-0 decision to Madison Academy’s Parker Jacques to finish as the 4-5A runner-up for the season.
TEAM SCORES:
1. Madison Academy - 65 (Won Tie Breaker)
2. LAMP - 60
3. Altamont - 33
4. John Carroll - 27
5. Guntersville - 26
6. Deshler - 22
7. Wilson - 20
8. Leeds - 19
9. Cherokee County - 17
10. Satsuma - 10
11. Sylacauga - 9
12. Demopolis - 7
13. Saint James - 5
14. St. Michael - 4
15. Fayette County - 0
15. Mae Jemison - 0
Sportsmanship Award: Fayette County High School
