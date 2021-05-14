Sunday, May 16
• The Believers will be singing at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church’s homecoming service at 10:30 a.m. The church is located at 40 Mount Pleasant Road, Altoona, AL.
Saturday, May 22
• IC Radio presents “Music in the Geraldine Park” from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. with food vendors, crafters and musical entertainment at the Geraldine Town Park. Bring your lawn chairs.
Saturday, May 29
• The Sardis City Police Department is hosting a women’s firearms safety course at Sardis City Hall starting at 8 a.m. Ray Cumby will be instructing. Cost is $20 per person due the day of class. Spaces are limited. To register, call 256-302-4656 or 256-593-6492, ext. 3. Participants will need to bring handgun, 50 rounds of ammunition, eye and ear protection, hat and bottled water.
Sunday-Saturday, May 30-June 5
• The 2021 School of Gospel Music session will be held at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Boaz. There will be a performance Saturday from 2-4 p.m. Registration deadline is May 30. For more information, call David Sexton at 205-465-9289.
Ongoing
• Hospital volunteers are needed. Spots are available at Marshall North, Marshall South and Marshall Cancer Care Center. A variety of duties are available with flexible schedules. Volunteers must be fully vaccinated. To apply, please call or email Rose Myers at (256)571-8010 or rose.myers@mmcenters.com.
• North Broad Street Church of Christ in Albertville announces the guest speakers for ReFresh Sundays monthly at 10:30 a.m. Scotty Harris will speak on May 23; Steve Cummings on June 27; and Travis Creasey on July 25. The church is located at 308 N. Broad St., in Albertville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.