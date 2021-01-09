With a 31-14 win over Notre Dame in the rearview mirror, Alabama has one last mountain to climb this season: Ohio State in the National Championship Game.
Many expected the Tide to square off against Clemson in the title game, but the Buckeyes dominated the Tigers in the other playoff semifinal, 49-28, while racking up more than 600 yards of total offense.
Alabama and Ohio State will meet for the fifth time overall and the second time in the history of the CFP. The Crimson Tide holds a 3-1 lead in the series with the Buckeyes’ lone win coming in the most recent meeting. The two programs squared off in the CFP Semifinal at the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2015, with OSU claiming a 42-35 win on the way to becoming the eventual national champions. Alabama head coach Nick Saban is 2-2 in his career against Ohio State, including a 2-1 record at Michigan State. OSU head coach Ryan Day has not faced Alabama.
The Crimson Tide will be playing in its 11th College Football Playoff matchup when the Tide meets No. 3 Ohio State on Monday. Alabama is 7-3 all-time in CFP games since the playoff’s inception in 2014 and is one of only two teams to appear in five of the six Playoffs, joining Clemson.
“We're excited about having the opportunity to play against a great Ohio State team.,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “These guys are really well-coached. Ryan Day has done a great job there. They're one of the best defensive teams in the country in terms of points allowed. Tough to run against, really explosive on offense, really good skill players outside. They do a great job of running the ball and control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.
“Very challenging game for us all the way around, but these are the kind of games if you're a competitor you really look forward to playing in, and this is a great opportunity for our players to compete against a great team.”
The biggest challenge for the Tide will be attempting to do what Clemson could not: Slow down the Ohio State offense. Even with injured ribs, quarterback Justin Fields toched the Clemson defense passing for 385 yards and six touchdowns in the win. On the ground, running back Trey Sermon has come on late, rushing for 193 yards against Clemson after putting up over 300 yards against Northwestern in the Big Ten Title game.
It creates a double-sided attack, much like what Alabama has thrown at teams all season.
“The combination of the explosive ability that they have in the passing game, the good receivers that they have outside, the speed that they have, the way they can stretch the field with the playmakers they have, quarterback that can run or pass and can make all the throws, it's just a good all-around team and they have great balance, and I think that's what makes them very difficult to defend,” Saban said of the Ohio State offense.
Alabama will counter with an offense that’s been even more explosive, averaging nearly 50 points per game on the season. The Tide offense was so prolific this season, that they became the first team since 1946 to have three players finish among the top-5 in Heisman Trophy voting. Wide Receiver DeVonta Smith won the award Tuesday night, while quarterback Mac Jones finished third, and running back Najee Harris was fifth. Smith leads the nation in receptions, yards, and touchdows, while Jones has been the most efficient passer in the country this season.
One wildcard heading into the game: the health of speedy wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Waddle has been out since October after suffering an ankle injury in a win over Tennessee. According to multiple reports, Waddle will be a game-time decision for Monday night.
But the biggest matchup to watch Monday night will be in the trenches, where Alabama’s award-winning offensive line will look to hold off an Ohio State front seven that sacked Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence twice in the semifinals, and applied constant pressure throughout the game. They also held the Tigers to just 44 yards rushing on 22 carries, including those two sacks.
“Well, they were very impressive on the line of scrimmage,” Saban said of Ohio State’s defense. “Clemson had a tough time running the ball. They've got a great back and a lot of quarterback runs that they did a really great job against. They were physical up front. They did a good job of pressing the pocket. I think they played outstanding. Their secondary played well enough, made the plays they needed to make in the game. They've got a lot of good athletes on defense. They're physical, they're athletic, they can run, they play well together. This is just a very talented group.”
UA holds the record for the most CFP wins with seven and is tied with the Tigers for the most games played at 10 apiece. The next closest team is Ohio State (3-2) with five games played in the Playoff. Alabama claimed CFP National Championships in both 2015 and 2017 and has reached the National Championship Game in five of its six seasons in the Playoff.
The Tide will enter Monday’s game as the betting favorites. Kickoff is set for just after 7 p.m with the game televised on ESPN.
