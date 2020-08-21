David Owen Gilliland
Altoona
David Owen Gilliland, 75, of Altoona, passed away on Aug. 18, 2020. He served three tours as a Navy Seawolf with the United States Navy in Vietnam. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Altoona.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Owen and Christine Walker Gilliland, and his sister, Helen Marie Gilliland.
He leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Betty Pitts Gilliland, of Altoona; children, Sharon Mayhall (Patrick), of Hokes Bluff, Richard Gilliland (Michael), of Blountsville, and Mark Gilliland (Kelli), of Albertville; grandchildren, Chelsea McDaniel (Derreck), Crimson Mayhall, Alisha Mayhall, Alex Gilliland (Jocelyn), Logan Gilliland, Gracyn Gilliland, Nathaniel Gilliland, Benjamin Gilliland and Samuel Gilliland; great grandchildren, Evelyn McDaniel, Harbin McDaniel, Ethan Gilliland and Allison Ewing; siblings Linda Keener, Terry Battles (Ernie) and Kytha Dockins (Buster); host of nieces and nephews.
The family received friends on Thursday, Aug. 20, at Lemley Funeral from 6 until 8 p.m. Funeral service were held in the Chapel of Lemley Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 21, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Mark Gilliland officiating. Burial will follow in Blount Memory Cemetery.
Asked to serve as pallbearers were Alex Gilliland, Logan Gilliland, Nathaniel Gilliland, Benjamin Gilliland, Samuel Gilliland and Derreck McDaniel. Lemley Funeral Home assisted the family.
Janice “Carol” Eason Williams
Albertville
Janice “Carol” Eason Williams was born in Albertville, to Virgil Leo Eason and Verma Vorene Lacy Eason on Dec. 21, 1942. She was a member of Saratoga United Methodist Church where she met her husband and love of her life, Tommy. They married in 1961 and had two children.
She was a proud graduate of Albertville High School. Carol loved music and enjoyed serving as youth choir director for the UMYF program at her home church. She was a member of the Mountain Valley Singers for many years. She loved learning and teaching. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School and always made sure that others knew the beautiful history of hymns. She enjoyed playing the piano and singing, especially with her granddaughter, India.
She worked at H&R Block for 51 years and she loved her coworkers and clients. She always came home and spoke fondly of the friendships she shared with her H&R Block family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgin and Vorene Eason, and her daughter, Kelly Williams.
She is survived by her husband, Tommy, with whom she enjoyed almost 59 years of marriage; her daughter, Kerry (Jack) Quinn; a sister, Julia (Kenneth) Marsh; her pride and joy grandchildren, Trey and India Quinn; a niece, Shannon (Shay) Griggs; a nephew, Patrick Marsh; and an extended family too numerous to name.
Family is not always defined as blood relations. When her daughter married into the Quinn family in 1990, she took them as her family. She is survived by Cathy Quinn, Jon and Tish Quinn, Jason and Melody Quinn, and her “adopted” grandchildren, Todd and Jackson Quinn, as well as all the extended Quinn family. Her best friend in life, Jimmy Ann Holcomb, will miss her terribly.
She had a long and full live, entering the gates of Heaven on Aug. 17, 2020. She died of complications from COVID-19. She is now with her daughter, Kelly, who she had longed to see for the past 16 years. Her cremated remains were scattered at Eason-Johnson Cemetery with the Rev. Glenn Mize and the Rev. Jeff Bayne officiating. Music was provided by the gospel group, New Ground, and Ryan Morrison, the Birmingham Bagpiper.
Carol was generous and full of life and would not want sorrow for her passing to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, Albertville First United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Children’s Home or any charity dear to your heart. Consider calling Albertville High School and sponsoring a child that has not been able to pay their choir fees, or sponsoring a child through Blessings in a Backpack. Most of all, you can honor her memory by sowing seeds of kindness and spreading love every day. Please work to make people know this world is not dark, but filled with goodness and love.
Special thanks to the staff at Marshall Medical Center South who gave excellent care to our wife and mother during her brief illness.
The family would like to thank so many who have acknowledged Carol’s brief illness and death with cards, meals and prayers. The family can never repay each person for their acts of kindness, but will work to pay it forward each day.
Gary Wayne Price
Guntersville
Gary Wayne Price, 66, of Guntersville, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
A memorial service was held Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Guntersville Memorial Chapel.
Jose Trinidad
Mederos
Crossville
Jose Trinidad Mederos, 46, of Crossville, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at his home.
Service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at Albertville Funeral Home Downtown Chapel with Burial to follow in memory Hill Cemetery. Padre Raul Bedolla will officiate. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include his wife, Paula Peralta, of Crossville; sisters, Mayra Peralta (Jose), of Marshall County, and Vicky Peralta, of Crossville; brothers, Erasmo Mederos and Estevan Avila, both of Marshall County, and Benjamin Avila and Demecio Mederos, both of Crossville; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Judy Carol Farmer
Albertville
Judy Carol Farmer, 56, of Albertville, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
A memorial service will be Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Guntersville Memorial Chapel at 11 a.m. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Mildred Phillips
Albertville
Mildred Phillips, 88, of Albertville, died Aug. 18, 2020, at Attalla Health Care.
Services were Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Br. Mitchell Phillips officiating. Burial was in New Harmony Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Myra Sims (Mark) and Caroline Davis (Jim); son, Johnny Phillips (Jackie); 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
Paul Warren Claborn
Guntersville
Paul Warren Claborn, 21, of Guntersville, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Auburn.
A memorial service was Friday, Aug. 21, at Guntersville Civitan Park.
Guntersville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Wanda Faye Poole
Guntersville
Wanda Faye Poole, 73, of Guntersville, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at her home.
Services were Thursday, Aug. 20, at Guntersville Memorial Chapel. Burial was in Walker Cemetery.
