Obituaries for May 19, 2021

Arnold Duvall
February 26, 1930 - May 7, 2021
Arnold Duvall, 91, passed away peacefully Friday, May 7, 2021, in Mobile. Arnold was known as Dad, Granddaddy, and Great Daddy. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, friend and in-law, who was loved by all. He lived a full life and cherished his family. He married Theresa Long from Albertville. After 26 years of marriage, they had an amicable divorce. Arnold then married Page Hood from Mobile. He and his wife, Page, lived in Albertville for 14 years before moving to Mobile.
Arnold was born and raised in Albertville. He began his career at Caterpillar in Illinois when jobs were hard to come by in Albertville. He then took his family to Iowa, where he became manager of a children’s store. Wanting to return to Alabama, Arnold became a Southeastern regional manager for children’s furniture. After moving to Mobile, he was a private trucking owner and operator. He was successful in all of his endeavors and never wanted to quit working (even after 80).
Arnold’s hobbies included golf. He was a long-time member of Albertville Country Club. He was known as the only man who could play golf and never burn a hole in his shirt with a cigar in his mouth. He enjoyed woodworking and providing maintenance at a local apartment complex.
Arnold was preceded in death by his lovely and devoted wife, Page Biggs Duvall; his parents, James Luther Duvall and Ida Bell Sims Duvall; his sisters, Jimmie Smith, Annie Johnson, Evie McKee, Katherine Mann, and Dorothy Duvall; and his brothers, DC Duvall, Harvey Duvall, and Clarence Duvall.
Arnold is survived by his brother, Larry Duvall (Tommie Jo) and a sister-in-law Gail Duvall; children, Mike Duvall (Brenda), Sharon Hannah (John), Deborah Smith (Glenn), Gail Gregory (David), Roy Duvall (Linda), and Leigh Martin (John); step-children, Mary Harrington (Harry), Patricia Robinson (Clebie), and Robin Ball (Paul); grandsons, Scott Duvall, Joseph Duke (Rebecca), Jeffrey Smith (Amy), Christopher Colegrove (Erica), Brad Harrington, (Stacy) and Patrick Martin; granddaughters, Gina Duvall Crogan (Bobby), Jamie Smith Miller (Garrett), Jane Lose (Keith), Jill Leiser (Chris), Alice Horton, Stacey Capogrossi (Marc), Stephanie Price (John), Courtney Caylor (Jake), Noel Rippy (Anderson), Winn Duvall (Mathew Moore), Mary Page Martin; and 28 wonderful great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be on May 22 at Radney Funeral Home in Mobile at 11 a.m., with a graveside service following at Valhalla Cemetery.
Donations may be sent to your local Salvation Army in lieu of flowers.
Rev. Kenneth Windsor
Albertville
Rev. Kenneth Windsor, 82, of Turnpike Road, Albertville, died May 10, 2021 at his residence.
Funeral service was Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church with Bros. Justin Childers and Jerry Simmons officiating. Interment followed in the High Point cemetery.
Bro. Windsor was born in Etowah County, Alabama on August 1, 1938 to O. J. “Bud” and Pluma Thrasher Windsor. He was a minister for over 50 years pastoring several churches in the Sand Mountain and Gadsden areas.
He is survived by his wife, Glenda Allen Windsor, of Albertville; daughters and sons-in-law, Renee and Randall Terrell, of Albertville, Joy and Bert Myers, of Hampton Cove, and John Cordell, of Albertville; grandchildren, Josh and Stefanie Terrell, John-Mark and Desi Cordell, Mathew and Courtney Cordell, Anna-Beth Cordell, Hope Terrell, Jackson Myers and Isabella Myers; great-grandchildren, Jacob Terrell, Harper Cordell, Branch Cordell and Kaylee Terrell; sister, Wanda Nelson, of Albertville. He was preceded in death by his parents, O.J. “Bud” and Pluma Windsor, and daughter, Anna Cordell.
Pallbearers were Josh Terrell, John-Mark Cordell, Mathew Cordell, Jackson Myers, Adam Nelson and Rick Windsor.
The family will be accepting flowers or suggests donations to Gideons International or to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Bonnie Taylor
Albertville
Bonnie Taylor, 76, of Albertville, died May 17, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services will be Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Bethel Baptist Church in Snead. Visitation will be from noon to 3:30 p.m. with a funeral at 3:30 p.m. with Bros. Dustin Taylor and Taylor Pair officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Robin Taylor and Stacey Swatek; son, Dustin Taylor (Amy); sister, Sharon Lacy; brothers, Edward Lacy (Bonnie Lou) and Randy Lacy (Sandi); grandchildren, Britni McClendon (Adam), Taylor Pair (Taylor G), Tad Swatek (Kayla), Autumn Taylor, Madalynn Taylor, Abby Taylor and Jay Taylor; six great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Edna Lacy; husband, Churchill Taylor; and a brother, Harold Lacy.
William “Bill” Massey
Albertville
William “Bill” Massey, 49, of Albertville, died May 14, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Reshia Massey; daughters, Meri-Lil Massey and McCallie Massey; parents, Sue Moultrie and Lowell Moultrie; sister, Cynthia Mann; and brothers, Butch Massey (Angie) and Richard Massey (Bain).
Bobby Rowan
Altoona
Bobby Rowan, 88, of Altoona, died Sunday, May 16, 2021 at his home
His funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Pineview Cemetery. Bro. Ken Roberts will be officiating.
Survivors include his wife, Marie Dobbins Rowan; children, Carolyn (Jerry) Puckett, Mona Lisa Rowan (Tim) Edwards, Robert A. Rowan, Anita Rowan Baker, Melvin (Jackie) Qualls, Pat Bagley, Mary Reed, Lisa (Bennie) Davis, Donald (Anita) Woods, and Richard (Christy) Fair; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Marylin Nix; and a brother, Chalmus “Buddy” Rowan (Wilma).
Panithia Potter
Clanton
Albertville
Panithia Potter Clanton, 68, of Albertville, died May 16, 2021 at UAB in Birmingham.
No formal services are planned at this time. Carr Funeral Home in Guntersville assisted the family.
She is survived by her husband, Marston Clanton; son, Jon Clanton; daughter, Mary Joy Hand (Mark); three grandchildren; two step-granddaughters; and many special lifelong friends.
Memorial donations may be made to Second Chance Animal Shelter in Boaz.
Mary Bean
Horton
Mary Bean, 53, of Horton, died May 17, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Alan Bean; and four sisters, Debbie Coker, Lois Goble, Sandy Timbs and Ruby Prist.
Marolyn Brown Cornelius
Formerly of Guntersville
Marolyn Brown Cornelius, 68, of Decatur, formerly of Guntersville, died Monday, May 17, 2021.
Visitation will be Wednesday May 19, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Guntersville Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with burial to follow in Crestview Cemetery.
Joyce Whitt Daniel
Boaz
Joyce Whitt Daniel, 74, of Boaz, died on Friday, May 14, 2021, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, John Ray Daniel, of Boaz; daughter, Amanda Leajoi Daniel, of Boaz; and several aunts and cousins.
Lydia Frances Gaskin
Attalla
Lynda Frances Gaskin, 58, of Attalla, died Friday, May 14, 2021 at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Bristow Cemetery at Duck Springs. Bro. Royce Head officiated. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include her son, Nicholas Clanton (Stacy); daughter, Nicole Clanton Patton; parents, James and Alice Clanton; 12 grandchildren; and a brother, James Lee Clanton.
———
