The Greater Sand Mountain Football Officials Association kicks off its fifth season on Tuesday, July 6, at 6 p.m. at Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater in Albertville. Address for the park is 1325 SMPA Blvd., Albertville, AL 35950.
The SMPA Inspire Conference room is the site of all the association’s meetings for the 2021 high school football season.
“We’re looking to add new members,” said Gregg Lee, who serves as the association’s booking agent. “We welcome anyone with an interest in officiating high school football even if it is someone wanting to keep a clock. Clock keepers are a very important part of the game.”
Officials can start their registration process July 1. Officials will receive a rule book, case book, local association forms and other pertinent information about the upcoming season at the first meeting. Officials will receive a free online rule book if they are registered by July 8.
Jamborees start Aug. 12-13, and the first official contest is Aug. 19. The district camp for the Northeast district will be Aug. 21 at SMPA at 7:30 am.
Junior varsity and junior high games start the week of Aug. 23. The playoffs begin Nov. 5 and the Super 7 championships are Dec. 1-3.
Persons interested in joining should contact GSMFOA president Eric Scott at escott@sportadvisory.com or Lee at glee@albertk12.org or attend the July 6 meeting.
GSMFOA had approximately 70 members last year. The association teaches at every meeting, so new officials are going to receive the necessary training to succeed on the field.
“We offer a flexible schedule,” Scott said. “You can work your own schedule. If you want to take a night off, you just sign out.
“Junior high and junior varsity games are on Mondays and Tuesdays with a few scheduled on Thursday. Varsity games are on Fridays, except for a few Thursday and Saturday night games the first couple weeks of the season.”
The Greater Sand Mountain Football Officials Association serves schools in Marshall, DeKalb, Jackson, Etowah and Blount counties.
The association’s full slate of officers is:
Scott, president
Robert Bates, vice president
Lee, executive secretary/booking agent
Brien Phillips, treasurer
Mikey Floyd, recording secretary
Bill Cole and Charlie Jimmerson, at-large board members
Other meeting dates for the 2021 season are Sunday, July 18; Tuesday, July 27; Sunday, Aug. 8; Tuesday, Aug. 17; Sunday, Aug. 29; Wednesday, Sept. 8; Sunday, Sept. 19; Wednesday, Sept. 29; Sunday, Oct. 10; Wednesday, Oct. 20; and Sunday, Oct. 31.
The Sunday meetings will feature new officials training at 3 p.m., with veterans starting at 4.
For the Tuesday and Wednesday meetings, new officials training will be at 5 p.m. and veterans will join them at 6.
