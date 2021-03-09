The Town of Geraldine has officially proclaimed March 2021 as American Red Cross Month.
At a town council meeting Monday night, Mayor Chuck Ables recited the proclamation, saying, “We dedicate the month of March to all those who support the American Red Cross mission to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies… I encourage all Americans to support this organization and its noble humanitarian mission.”
Executive Director of the North Alabama chapter of the Red Cross Khris Anderson received the proclamation on the organization’s behalf and spoke to the council about its current mission.
“It’s really important that you know the Red Cross is there for you,” Anderson said.
She said the Red Cross wanted to increase its presence in the area but would need more local volunteers. According to the proclamation, the Red Cross responds to a community disaster somewhere in the world about every eight minutes. While tornadoes are a damaging threat to Geraldine and the surrounding communities, one of the main killers is single-family home fires, Anderson said.
“Everybody thinks in north Alabama the biggest disaster is the tornado, but the biggest disaster we have is the single-family fire,” she said.
Deaths resulting from home fires have been on the rise, she said, perhaps due to lack of efficient and working smoke alarms. She told the local fire department to contact the Red Cross after every home fire so it could intercede and help the family if needed.
“Don’t ask the family if they want [the fire department] to call the Red Cross because a lot of times, they don’t know what we do,” she said.
Though blood donations is a large part of what the Red Cross does — it collects 40% of the nation’s blood supply — Anderson said it also provides a lot more such as shelter, food, emotional support and other necessities to people in need.
“Every person that has a fire needs that extra help that the Red Cross can provide them,” she said.
In other business, the council:
• Discussed adding the position of Park Director to oversee all recreation activities including youth sports.
• Discussed progress on a new T-ball field. Ables said the plot of land has to be resurveyed before being staked off due to an issue the landowners had with how the lines were drawn on the first survey.
• Discussed the progress of the town’s welcome sign. Ables said he is still pricing the rock needed to construct the base of the signs.
• Discussed the need for a volunteer to run the concession stand at town ball games.
• Discussed plans for the upcoming town Easter egg hunt on March 27.
• Approved the purchase of six banners for the upcoming farmers market for approximately $1,000 each.
• Approved using MIS to help collect outstanding debts from residents’ tax returns.
•Approved on first reading after suspending the rules to no longer allow vehicles to enter Alabama Highway 227 from Old Mill Road due to low visibility.
