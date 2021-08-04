With the announcement earlier this year that the AHSAA would begin sponsoring girls’ flag football as a sanctioned varsity sport, the question then became, how many schools in the area would end up adding a team.
The answer as of last week Thursday, just one. Guntersville was the lone Sand Mountain school that declared for a team according to the AHSAA’s website, which showed 68 total teams had registered for the first season.
According to Guntersville Athletic Director Darren James, the interest from students and any way to offer them more opportunities to compete and represent the school made the addition of the team an easy one.
“My philosophy altogether is, if there’s something we can offer our students that could give an opportunity to grow in any way, that’s what we want to do.” James said of the new team. “The opportunity to add a sport that gives our female student-athletes another opportunity to get into the community, that represents our school, take more pride in our school, and that’s something that we looked at when we first started it. Immediately when I sent out the first interest form, we got feedback that was very positive, so it was a no-brainer for us.”
According to James, when the AHSAA first announced the decision to make flag football a state-sanctioned sport, there were around 48 girls who showed interest in the team, and at a meeting last week to determine interest and potential numbers for the new team, upwards of 20 girls came out to the meeting.
Flag football is played 7-on-7, and with no tackling, larger roster sizes like those seen in 11-on-11 tackle football are not needed.
According to James, one of the bigger concerns that he faced when making the decision to add the team was who opponents might be for the first season.
“I contacted pretty much every athletic director from Marshall County and north to see what they were going to do,” James said. “Our girls showed a lot of interest, it was an opportunity to add another sport for them, we were going to add it no matter what but I did call countless athletic directors just wanting to know who we’re going to be able to play was my biggest concern, I didn’t want us having to travel to Birmingham every week to play a game, or vice versa, but its worked out.”
While no other Sand Mountain teams are playing this first season, Section and Cherokee County added teams, as well as Cleveland and J.B. Pennington High School, as well as more than a half dozen teams in the Huntsville-Athens-Decatur area.
The next step is getting the team on the field, with practices permitted to start this week, something Guntersville is taking advantage of with a little bit of help from the boys’ team and coaches.
“I’m excited to get the ball rolling with it,” James said. “We have a couple coaches that are learning and new to it, but we have a varsity football staff that’s willing to help too, they’re going to jump in and do some small clinics with the girls to help them prepare for the season.”
As for when games start, the team could play as soon as two weeks from Monday, but is holding off on games until early September to allow the girls and coaches to get used to the sport and the new rules that come with it.
“From the information they gave us during All-Star Week, we can start practice (Monday), and have 13 days of practice like any other sport, and then after that you can start playing games,” James added. “We are going to start practice this week, but we will not have our first contest until September the 7th, we’ll have a little more of an extended time because we’re going to have a learning curve, the rules are the biggest thing with blocking, and flag-guarding, and things like that, those are the biggest learning curve we’re going to have. As far as games, they encourage eight to 10 games, but until we have a solidified start for a playoff, we’ll wait until the playoff gets here.”
Flag football was added with the help of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, who launched a similar program last year in Georgia, while other states like Florida have offered the sport for a number of years. Alabama is the fourth state to offer the sport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.