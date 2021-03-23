Starting pitcher Blaze Gerhart lived up to his name Monday afternoon, blazing down the Crossville lineup on his way to a no-hitter, leading Sardis to an 8-0 win in 5A league play.
Gerhart dominated the visitors all game, fanning 12 batters over his seven innings of work, including striking out the side in the second inning, while fanning a pair in two other innings.
Gerhart also added an RBI at the plate to help his own cause.
While Gerhart was shutting down the Crossville bats, the offense got the only run it needed in the first inning on a dropped third strike that brought Ty Glass home.
Sardis then added three in the third and four in the sixth for the final margin.
At the plate, Brody Samples had a two-run single for Sardis, while Justin Golden added two hits and two runs scored. Trey Thornton swiped a pair of bases for Sardis.
Guntersville falls on walk-off at Springville
Guntersville battled back from an early deficit Monday afternoon at Springville, only to see the hosts rally themselves, earning a 4-3 walk-off win in non-area play.
Down 2-0 heading to the fifth inning, the Wildcats then erupted for three runs in the top half of the inning, courtesy of a Logan Pate double, and then a Chase Cornelius two-run home run to give the 'Cats a 3-2 lead.
The lead was short-lived however, with Springville answering with a run in the bottom of the inning. In the bottom of the seventh, the hosts put together back-to-back singles, then a sacrifice bunt to put the winning run in scoring position.
The next batter then lifted a ball to right that was deep enough to score the winning run, giving the hosts the 4-3 victory.
The loss spoiled a strong pitching performance from Jackson Adcock, who worked a complete game, scattering six hits while conceding three earned runs and posting two strikeouts.
Albertville falls to Homewood
Albertville's bats were kept in check Monday afternoon, falling 11-1 to Homewood in non-league action.
Homewood opened the game with four runs in the first inning, then added four more in the fourth to put the game out of reach.
Albertville's Alex Johnson had the lone RBI for the Aggies in the loss, while Connor Lowery had two hits.
EJ Sparks pitched well in relief for Albertville, giving up one run over three innings while fanning four.
Albertville drops to 6-11 on the season.
Boaz drops pair in Gulf Shores
The Boaz Pirates got off to a tough start on Monday at the Gulf Coast Classic in Gulf shores, falling to host Gulf Shores by an 18-8 final, then dropping a 15-0 decision to Hewitt-Trussville in the nightcap.
In the opener, host Gulf Shores blew the game open with an 11-run third inning before Boaz scored three in the fourth, and five in the fifth before the game was halted after five innings.
Brandon Estes had a pair of RBIs in the loss for the Pirates, while Mason Alexander, Kylan Hornbuckle, Tyler Pierce, and Tyler Whaley each had a double at the plate.
Hewitt-Trussville scored runs in every inning in the five-inning win, as the Pirates were held to two hits in the loss, one of them a double for Hornbuckle, his second of the tournament.
