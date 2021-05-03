Five female inmates helped save the life of a corrections officer after she was violently attacked Saturday at the Marshall County Jail.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said Corrections Officer Melissa Woodall was moving inmate Emily Sledge from a makeshift solitary confinement cell to a nearby restroom when Sledge attacked her.
“If not for the actions of the inmates, it is very likely Officer Woodall would have been killed,” Sims said during a press conference Monday morning.
He said a combination of overcrowding, COVID protocols and outdated equipment contributed to the stabbing.
“The holding cell being used is not designed as such and does not have a restroom,” Sims said. “[Sledge] must be escorted through the work cubicle to the main part of women’s block to use the restroom… Immediately after Woodall opened the door, Sledge attacked.”
Sims said Sledge hit Woodall and both women fell to the ground. During the struggle, Woodall’s communications device was knocked off her uniform.
Sledge found her way into the nearby work cubicle where she randomly began opening drawers until she located a pair of scissors. She then stabbed Woodall with the scissors four times in the head and once on the forearm. Sims said one stab behind Woodall’s ear narrowly missed an artery.
While fighting off Sledge, Woodall managed to open a door leading to the women’s cell block, enabling the five inmates to rush to her aid.
“They made a human decision … to do what is right,” Sims said.
The inmates were identified as Valerie Moore, Katie Moore, Janice Brooks and Stephanie Grimstad.
All five helped subdue Sledge, rendered medical aid to Woodall and used a nearby phone to summon help. Additional deputies, corrections officers and medics responded to the scene.
Woodall was alert and conscious as she was transported to Marshall Medical Center North for treatment. She was later released from the hospital and sent home to recover, Sims said.
“She’s tough and very, very lucky,” said Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie.
Sims said Woodall appeared to be in good spirits but was feeling very sore on Monday. She will remain off duty while she recovers, and Sims said counseling services have been made available for her.
Sledge, 21, of Albertville, was booked into the jail on April 28 on unlawful possession of meth and marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia charges. Sims said she was being held in isolation as she had been “acting out” since her initial arrest. She had been charged with third-degree escape as she tried to resist law enforcement officers during her booking process, Sims said.
Protocol
Sims said in no way was Woodall to blame for the incident.
“She followed all protocols,” Sims said. “There is no way to handcuff an inmate that right out the gate wants to fight. There was no way [Woodall] could have prevented what happened.”
The jail has been modified over the years to house more and more inmates, and a renovation is expected to begin later this summer with completion in late 2022.
“Right now, we have eight cells for females. Today we have 50 female inmates.
“While the room [Sledge] was held in was not truly designed to be a cell and doesn’t have a restroom, we cannot and will not violate her rights. We can’t keep her from going to the restroom. That room was initially built as a lineup room.”
Sims said the problem comes down to overcrowding and the jail that was designed to hold less than 200 inmates that is currently housing nearly 300.
“This is the hand I’ve been dealt,” Sims said
“Our corrections officers are well trained. The problem here is the way the jail is designed.”
Chief of Corrections Matt Cooper said the jail was originally built in 1984 to house juveniles on one side, and the other side included four female-only cells on one floor. When the county was no longer permitted to house juveniles, the jail was converted to house males and females in separate cell blocks on separate floors.
“As recently as 2011, there were tables in the room where females are currently housed,” Cooper said. “Those tables were used for them to sit and eat and visit. It is now bunk space.
“The quarantine room used to be where inmates would meet with their attorneys. There are still a few stools there.”
Sims said corrections officers wear protective vests, however, the wounds Woodall sustained in Saturday’s attack wouldn’t have been mitigated by the vest.
Sims said the attack was one of opportunity.
“We’ve never had to escort inmates through that area before,” he said. “[Sledge] could’ve attacked with a pen or anything else. The renovations we have planned will fix this problem.
Additionally, Sims said he will aggressively seek additional manpower for his department.
“I’m going to submit a proposal that I’ve been working on for a while now to the County Commission to get more personnel and more deputies,” Sims said.
“The Commission has been good to work with and has worked with me on getting things repaired and improvements made.”
Human decision
Sims said the five inmates who came to Woodall’s aid are in jail on a variety of charges but made the decision to help someone in need.
“I want to commend the actions of the inmates who came to Officer Woodall’s aid,” Sims said “They selflessly rendered aid to Officer Woodall and stopped the attack.
“They made the decision to help another human being in their time of need.”
Woodall is a five-year-veteran of the jail staff and is “well respected” by the inmates, said Guthrie.
Valerie Moore is being held on a parole violation.
Katie Moore is held on failure-to-appear warrants for attempted murder and second-degree assault. She also is being held on a bond revocation and bondsman process.
Brooks is held on a Department of Corrections warrant.
Grimstad faces charges of giving false information to law enforcement officers and resisting arrest.
Williamson is being held on several failure-to-appear warrants, a bondsman process and a jail to treatment order.
Corrections Officer Week
Sims said ironically this week is the National Corrections Officer Week.
“Corrections officers are often forgotten in the criminal justice system,” he said. “They dedicate themselves selflessly to the care and custody of inmates in jails throughout the nation.
“The job is often low paying with long hours. The job itself is done by individuals with a calling to serve and protect within a correction facility and who often deal with violent people.”
Sims said corrections officers in Marshall County are paid $13.49 an hour.
“You can make more than that in other jobs,” Sims said.
“Right now, we are down nine officers in corrections. We have had some resign and some leave for other opportunities. The ones leaving are hard to replace. They have been here a while and have a lot of experience.”
Sims said Saturday’s attack was the first of its kind in the jail in recent memory.
“We’ve had a few officers and even our Chief of Corrections injured and slightly hurt,” Sims said. “Nothing has been life threatening. Nothing has been to this scale.”
He reiterated the scissors were not any type of contraband brought into the jail. They were part of everyday office equipment used by officers in the cubicle.
“It was an opportunity [Sledge] saw and took advantage of,” Sims said.
“She made the choice to attack [Woodall].”
