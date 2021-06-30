This is Part 2 of an ongoing series where The Sand Mountain Reporter’s sports editor, Ron Balaskovitz, attempts to take on the hardest holes at each of the five courses in the Sand Mountain area. For other entries in this series, please visit sandmountainreporter.com and search for ‘Sand Mountain’s Hardest Holes.’
PART ONE: Eagle's Nest at Lake Guntersville State Park
Located just south of downtown Boaz and along Highway 205 sits Clear Creek Golf Club, formerly known as Boaz Country Club. At a glance, this park style course looks friendly and inviting for golfers, but challenges players and their shot-making abilities.
From the back tees Clear Creek stretches to 6559 yards and plays as a par 72. One of the first things you’ll notice is the course has zero bunkers on it, helping learning players avoid the troubles that come with shots out of the sand. But the lack of bunkers is made up for by water that comes into play on more than a third of the holes, and some of the smallest, hardest to hit greens anywhere in Alabama.
If you’ve heard of The Postage Stamp at Royal Troon, which features one of the smallest greens in major championship golf, you have an idea of the greens at Clear Creek. Only you get to do it 18 times, so every approach and Par 3 requires pinpoint accuracy, with even decent shots ending up just off the green, leaving you difficult little chips or fairways putts to try and save a par.
Hole 1, 356 yards, No. 3 handicap hole
Come ready to play at Clear Creek, literally and figuratively. With no driving range, the first ball you put in play at the course is one that counts. And it’s an intimidating tee-shot to start, with a narrow chute guarded by trees and out of bounds left, and a line of tall pines about 50 yards off the tee, that opens up to more woods on the right behind them. Needless to say, a good tee shot is a must, and with little warmup, is difficult way to start the day. From there the hole goes sharply to the left to a small green the may be a blind approach if you don’t hit it far or straight enough off the tee.
“It’s got a dog leg in it that’s a real tight fairway,” Clear Creek manager Trey Hodgens said. “For righties it’s hard to hit it right to left, it makes the tee shot difficult, and there’s a big tree if you block it right. But if you get your tee shot in the fairway it’s not too difficult, you have OB left with the cart sheds, but if you can get a drive past the trees that ends, it’s a tight little opening shot, but it does open up and you can definitely make a birdie or par.”
My tee shot was just up the left side, past the last tree on the left of the landing area, leaving me 95 yards in. A smooth gap wedge landed safely on about 15 feet left of the hole. I left my birdie putt just short on the relatively flat green, leaving an easy tap-in and an opening par.
Hole 5, 431 yards, No. 1 handicap hole
Ask anyone at Clear Creek what the hardest hole is, and there’s no debate, it’s Hole 5. It’s the longest Par 4 on the course, plays slightly uphill, and features a hellacious green that has one of the most wicked slopes you’ll see at any course. And with the layout of the course, it almost always plays into the wind as well. The tee shot is fairly open, but even a good, long drive leaves a lengthy second shot in to a green that requires perfect placement.
“It used to be a Par 5 back in the Boaz Country Club days,” Hodgens explained. “You teed off back by the pump house, but the owners back in 1994 moved it up to a Par 4. The green is what makes it so difficult, it’s so undulated, there’s a big hill in the side of it. It’s really a Par 5 green and it’s difficult to hit that green, especially from 150 yards or more. You want to favor the right, it’s easier chipping back up the hill than down.”
After a perfect drive down the middle to 170 yards, I did not miss right with my second shot. Missing about 10 yards left of the green, with the pin atop the left side and the one flat spot on the green. My ensuing chip went past the hole, leaving me holding my breath…and stopping just before tumbling down the hill, leaving me a 12-foot, uphill look at par. I just burned the left edge, and tapped in for a bogey that felt better than it normally does.
Hole 13, 416 yards, No. 2 handicap hole
Much like Hole 1, the 13th requires absolute precision off the tee, made harder by the fact that it’s the second longest Par 4 on the course, trailing only Hole 5. The entire right side of the hole is flanked by woods and a creek that the course plays as a hazard, while the left side off the tee is guarded by trees, including one maybe around 150 yards away from the back tees, making players hit a straight ball to be in play. As if that wasn’t hard enough, the right side narrows the closer you get to the green, and plays as a tricky second shot that goes downhill to the green. Don’t miss to the right on your approach, or the slightly crowned green will send your ball careening into the creek.
“It’s a very tight tee shot,” Hodgens noted. “You have woods down the right and we play it as a hazard, but that doesn’t make it any easier. You don’t want to lose it right. Left is OK, but you risk being blocked by the trees. Again, if you hit a straight shot you have a good look at the green, but that’s a deceiving shot because it’s down hill. The right side creeps in and gets narrower the closer you get, and if you miss right, it will bounce over into that creek on the side. You see a lot who think they’ll be there chipping, but it’s in the woods, it’s a difficult hole.”
My drive did not have precision, hitting the tree just off the left side of the fairway, but getting a kind bounce and ending up in the fairway around 225 yards from the hole. A decent 4-iron put me about 15 feet off the green’s front left side. From the moment my chip left the clubface it looked good, landing just on the green, and rolling towards the hole, slightly breaking right, eliciting a “Get in the hole!” from me…and stopping one inch from going in, giving me a tap-in par.
Total score on the three hardest holes: Two pars, one bogey for one-over par on those three holes, with a total score of 82 for the day.
Clear Creek is open year-round and features a pro shop with gear, snacks, and drinks, as well as tables and TVs to enjoy after the round, and a covered patio that overlooks the 18th green. For more information on the course or to make a tee time, please call the pro shop at 256-593-5501.
