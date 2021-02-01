Tuesday afternoon, I picked up my son, James, a first-grader, from extended day at Carlisle Elementary School.
Shortly afterward, a few vehicles zoomed by us on U.S. Highway 431 North. One of them was a Chevrolet pickup truck. I told James someday I’d like to have a full-size truck.
“If you get it, I hope it’s red on one side and black on the other,” James said. I told him manufacturers don’t use such paint combinations on their trucks, but he wasn’t fazed. He told me if he owns a truck when he grows up, it’s going to have the red and black paint scheme he wants.
I drive a 2008 Nissan Frontier pickup truck that belonged to my late father, Edwin Allen. He traded it to me for my 2007 Nissan Altima in the summer of 2019.
I had borrowed the Frontier because my Altima was sidelined due to mechanical issues. Daddy decided to trade with me, because he said my beautiful bride, Malarie, and I needed a truck.
Daddy took the Altima to James Bryant, our friend and fellow church member, who does mechanic work on the side. James repaired it, and then Daddy sold it to Mike Norris, one of his neighbors.
Despite owning the Frontier, my Daddy was a Ford truck man. I believe truck owners are the most brand loyal. If you’re a Ford man (or woman), you only drive Fords. The same can be said of Chevrolet, Dodge, GMC, Nissan or Toyota owners.
I learned to drive in my Daddy’s 1977 red Ford F-150. It was the second of four F-150s he owned in my lifetime. I loved that truck and enjoyed some adventures in it with my friends during my days at Crossville High School.
Riding in the bed of Daddy’s truck — or anybody’s truck — was one of my favorite things to do as a child. Back then, I was too young to understand how quickly those fun times would fade away.
My paternal granddaddy, Dock Allen, was a Ford truck man, so it’s no surprise his five sons all owned one or more F-150s in their lifetime. Nobody knows more about Ford cars and trucks than my uncle, Thomas Allen, who has worked for Ford dealerships for 50 years.
Uncle Thomas works part-time for Gilbert and Baugh Ford in Albertville. I don’t think owners Randy Baugh and Richard Gilbert will let him retire.
My maternal granddaddy, V.B. Hammonds, owned an International Harvester truck. I believe it was a 1940-something model, or maybe a 1950-something model. I loved to play in that truck and pretend I was driving it.
My 2-year-old daughter, Maggie Jo, enjoys playing in my Nissan Frontier. Before I know it, I’ll be teaching her how to drive it.
Shannon J. Allen is sports publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
