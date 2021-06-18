This is an opinion piece.
I’ve been told I look a lot like my dad; the spittin’ image.
More than that, I’ve caught myself sounding just like him, using the same tone, sarcastic remarks and familiar phrases without meaning to. The older I get the more I realize how blessed, even spoiled I am to have the dad I have, who truly was and is my role model.
But my dad and I are different in some ways. I never was much into watching sports. I love playing them, but watching them, talking about them is just not for me. Whereas for my dad, all of his nonwork shirts seem to be some type of Duke basketball jersey or Pittsburgh Steelers memorabilia (see photo on page A8). But he always made an effort to do different things that I enjoyed, like hiking.
I don’t know if it’s my favorite or most memorable experience we shared together, but one camping trip we took nearly 10 years ago has been in front of my mind lately for whatever reason. It was a great hike, but a terrible camping trip.
On a cold day in 2011, we set out on part of the Appalachian Trail in Erwin, Tennessee. It was more like late afternoon by the time we got some supplies from Walmart and hit the trail head. What made it more interesting was the several inches of snow on the ground from a recent flurry.
The goal was to make it to a shelter that was rumored to be just a few miles into the woods. The trail ran through the thick trees, up mountains and along a river for a bit. When we stopped by a cabin that rented canoes and kayaks along the way to use the restroom, the folks there seemed dubious about our plans. They took down our names and numbers, I guess just in case we froze to death that night and someone needed to recover our bodies. By that time, I too was more than a little concerned. We were on an unfamiliar trail, the snow was getting deeper and the sun was quickly disappearing.
But something really cool happened when night fell. We had flashlights, but we never needed them. Lucky for us, there was a full moon on that clear night. The snow, which was much deeper the further up the mountain we went, reflected the moonlight shining through the leafless trees so completely that the forest glowed in the dark. It was some winter wonderland on a different planet. We hiked like that for what must have been hours, but it was getting late and no shelter had materialized. We went ahead and set up the just-in-case tent we had brought along with us.
Looking back now, we were far less prepared then we should have been. Once we got into our sleeping bags, the cozy, warm feeling lasted but a moment, if it was ever there at all, as the cold seeped up through all of our protective layers into our bones.
I assume I slept some that night, or blacked out, but I was never warm. My feet especially. About an hour in and I was worried I might lose a toe (I forgot to mention my foot broke through the ice while I was getting water from a creek right before bed.) Minutes passed like hours until finally the first sign of dawn approached. I hadn’t heard much movement from my dad so I assumed he was asleep — he’s always been a champion sleeper — and hoped he wasn’t frozen solid.
It might not even have been 6 a.m. when finally we decided to just get up and get out of there. I legitimately could not feel my toes as we took down the tent. That’s when we saw where all our heat went. On the ground where the tent was were two bare spots where we melted through roughly 6-inches of snow straight to the cold, wet ground.
The feeling in my appendages slowly came back once we got moving. The hike home felt like it took less than half the time it did coming in. Sitting in a car never felt so good. We went to the Sit-n-bull for breakfast, and I assume the cabin people never came looking for us.
Whatever amount of toughness and work ethic I have I owe in large part to my dad. He’s been my coach, teacher, taskmaster and a lot of things in between. But I’ve learned more from his example that being a man means putting others first, keeping your word and doing what’s right, especially when you don’t feel like it.
It would be a stretch to say all that why we risked frostbite laying out in the snow that night. It’s more likely we were both ready to leave 10 minutes after we got in the tent if either one of us had said the word. But I know that my dad loves me and was out there for me because, as he’s often said, he’d do anything for me.
Now, as I’m about to have a kid of my own, I’ll be relying on his example more than ever. I only hope I continue to become more like him. Happy Father’s Day, Dad!
Daniel Taylor is a staff writer for The Reporter. His email is daniel.taylor@sandmountainreporter.com.
