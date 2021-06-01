Boaz High School football players joined with the Boaz Rotary Club to spruce up a children’s playground last Wednesday.
The Tom Gilbreath Rotary Park at King Street and Mt. Vernon Road got new mulch thanks to the hard labor provided by the football players. A new slide will be installed when it arrives, said Boaz Rotary Club President Charisse Jordan.
“This is a really cool thing to do,” said BHS quarterback Carter Lambert.
“I remember being in third grade and playing here. It makes me feel good to help fix it up for other kids to play here too.”
Coach Jeremy Sullivan said the players were happy to get an opportunity to give back to the community.
“The community comes out and supports us all the time,” he said. “It is good for our guys to be able to give back. We get so much support from the community we try to give back any time we get an opportunity to do so.”
Jordan said when she asked Sullivan for help, he didn’t hesitate.
“Coach stepped right up,” she said. “He said he was willing to do what they could for us and the community.
“I’m surprised by the number of guys that turned out to help.”
Guard Kendrick Jamerson said he wanted to help give area children a safe place to play.
“These people have helped us over the years,” he said. “We should give back and give others a place to be kids.”
The football team spread mulch by hand. Kerry Mitchell donated use of a Bobcat tractor to move the mulch to the playground structure and surrounding trails.
Jordan said the Rotary Club will continue to do regular maintenance at the park.
“This is a good way to let kids know we love them and want them to be safe,” she said.
The club is seeking additional projects throughout the area.
“Rotary is here for the area,” she said. “You get out of a community what you put in. If it matters to the community, it matters to us.”
To suggest a project, call 256-302-2280 or message Rotary members on the official Boaz Rotary Club Facebook page.
