Travelers through Boaz will notice some road closures and detours in advance of the annual Harvest Festival.
Beginning Thursday, Oct. 1, at about 3 p.m., Alabama 168 will close from Alabama 205 to Brown Street.
Harvest Festival activities will center around the Main Street area but for the first time will extend to the Old Mill Park where concerts and the annual Miss Harvest Festival Pageant will be held.
No traffic will be allowed in the downtown area on Main Street.
Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin said large trucks will be asked to take an alternate route to relieve congestion in the area.
Trucks coming from the Douglas area on Alabama 168 will be forced to turn right onto Alabama 205. From there, the trucks will turn left onto Denson Road, ultimately coming out on U.S. 431.
Trucks coming from U.S. 431 into Boaz will be forced to turn left off Alabama 168 onto Billy Dyar Boulevard/Lackey Street. The trucks will make a right turn onto Bartlett Street or Line Avenue to end at Alabama 205.
“There will be plenty of directional signs put out,” Gaskin said.
“The closures will start Thursday at about 3 p.m. and should last until about 7 p.m. Saturday night, once the festival closes and all vendors have packed up.”
Gaskin said extra officers will be on duty to cover not only routine patrol shifts, but also patrol throughout the festival.
A new police department tent, donated by People’s Independent Bank, will be erected at the intersection of Main Street and Alabama 168. Police will be available to assist with lost children, theft reports or other types of issues.
“We’ll be pretty visible,” Gaskin said. “It’s going to be nice to have that tent available to us.”
Boaz Fire Chief Jeff Beck said firefighters and paramedics will also patrol the festival and will be available if the need arises.
“If someone were to get sick or fall, call 911 and they will page us out,” Beck said. “Or, if you are near the police, let them know and they will relay a message to us for help.”
