A DeKalb County Sheriff Deputy has died from complications due to COVID-19, Sheriff Nick Welden said Thursday evening.
On Tuesday, Deputy Mickey Bowen died in UAB Hospital in Birmingham due to complications that arose from COVID-19. He was 49 years old.
He had served 21 years with the sheriff's office, working both in the detention center and as a transport deputy. Recently, Bowen was enjoying his promotion to chief executive assistant in the detention center.
He is survived by his wife and two daughters who live in Crossville.
Visitation will be tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 30, at the Crossville Memorial Chapel from 1-3 p.m. The funeral will begin at 3 p.m. followed by the burial at Mount Pleasant Church following the funeral.
“We ask for your prayers for Mickey's family and his DCSO family,” Welden said. “Deputy Bowen was very much loved by all of us, and not only at work, but in the DeKalb County community as a whole.
"Dealing with the pandemic these last few months has made our jobs more difficult, but losing such a beloved member of our team really hits hard.
"Mickey always had a way of making us laugh and brightening our day. He was always there for his co-workers, and was just a great human being to be around. To us, it's like losing a close family member. We'd like to ask the public to keep us and Mickey's family in their prayers."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.