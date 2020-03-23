Johnson lands spot on Sand Mountain Super 6

Fyffe junior Micah Johnson celebrates after his team beat Plainview in the DeKalb County Tournament finals. Johnson made the boys Sand Mountain Super 6 for the 2019-20 season.

 The Reporter | File | Shannon J. Allen

The varsity boys and girls basketball coaches from DeKalb and Jackson counties on Sand Mountain have selected the Sand Mountain Super 6 teams for the 2019-20 season.

Members of the boys Super 6 are:

Grant Atchley, Sylvania

Parker Godwin, Fyffe

Micah Johnson, Fyffe

Russ Marr, North Sand Mountain

Cole Millican, Plainview

Tristan Willingham, Plainview

Godwin and Johnson led the Red Devils to a final No. 2 ranking in the Class 2A poll, a school-record 31 wins and the DeKalb County and Area 15 tournament championships.

Godwin is the son of DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame member Jana Simmons Godwin.

Atchley is the son of former Douglas player and one-time Geraldine varsity boys coach Keith Atchley. Willingham is the son of Albertville legend and Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame inductee Pat Madden.

Members of the girls Super 6 are:

Makayla Bullock, Sylvania

Mollie Heard, Pisgah

Kallie Tinker, Pisgah

Tobi Trotter, Plainview

Chloe Womack, Pisgah

Marie Woodall, Fyffe

Heard, Tinker and Womack propelled Pisgah to a third consecutive Class 3A State Tournament championship.

Woodall paced Fyffe to the 2A, Area 15 Tournament title. She signed with Gadsden State.

