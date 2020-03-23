The varsity boys and girls basketball coaches from DeKalb and Jackson counties on Sand Mountain have selected the Sand Mountain Super 6 teams for the 2019-20 season.
Members of the boys Super 6 are:
Grant Atchley, Sylvania
Parker Godwin, Fyffe
Micah Johnson, Fyffe
Russ Marr, North Sand Mountain
Cole Millican, Plainview
Tristan Willingham, Plainview
Godwin and Johnson led the Red Devils to a final No. 2 ranking in the Class 2A poll, a school-record 31 wins and the DeKalb County and Area 15 tournament championships.
Godwin is the son of DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame member Jana Simmons Godwin.
Atchley is the son of former Douglas player and one-time Geraldine varsity boys coach Keith Atchley. Willingham is the son of Albertville legend and Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame inductee Pat Madden.
Members of the girls Super 6 are:
Makayla Bullock, Sylvania
Mollie Heard, Pisgah
Kallie Tinker, Pisgah
Tobi Trotter, Plainview
Chloe Womack, Pisgah
Marie Woodall, Fyffe
Heard, Tinker and Womack propelled Pisgah to a third consecutive Class 3A State Tournament championship.
Woodall paced Fyffe to the 2A, Area 15 Tournament title. She signed with Gadsden State.
